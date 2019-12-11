Mules coach Svoboda named AFCA Regional Coach of the Year

The postseason awards keep rolling in for Central Missouri Mules Football. This morning the American Football Coaches Association tabbed Jim Svoboda as the Division II Region 3 Coach of the Year.
With Svoboda at the helm, the Mules went 11-2 qualifying for their fourth NCAA postseason appearance. UCM set numerous season and single-game records including matching the UCM record for wins in a season. Central Missouri started the season 10-0, the best start in school history.
This is the first regional award for Coach Svoboda and for the Mules. AFCA Region 3 is comprised of teams from the MIAA, Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC), Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), and the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC).
Svoboda this season helped quarterback Brook Bolles become a finalist for the Harlon Hill trophy for the second time. He also coached 15 All-MIAA players and six who made the first team.
The Mules offense leads the NCAA in total offense after averaging 547.5 yards per game. They were also fifth in scoring offense at 44.8 yards per game and in the NCAA top-five in first downs and passing offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.