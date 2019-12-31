Mules close out 2019 with blowout of St. Mary

WARRENSBURG - The final game of the decade at the Multi saw senior Matt Wilkinson score a career-high, sophomore Shae Wyatt make his Mules debut and head coach Doug Karleskint pick up as Central Missouri rolled through St. Mary 93-62, on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Wilkinson scored 17 of his career-best 22 points in the first half, as UCM got out to a 53-18 lead in the opening 20 minutes of action.
“We shot the ball really well,” Karleskint said. “I was really pleased with the guys and how we shared the basketball. I thought we made the extra passes that got guys open shots.”
Central Missouri shot 69% from the field in the first half, knocking down eight of nine 3-point attempts. Wilkenson was 4 of 4 from range.
The Mules put together runs of 10 and 11 unanswered points to secure a 35-9 lead with nine minutes to play in open half.
Wyatt, the UCM football team’s leading receiver, made his much anticipated Mules debut at the 8:59 mark of the first half - just 31 days removed from the end of his season on the gridiron. The 6-foot guard, who had not played organized basketball since high school when he starred for high school team, played 13 minutes and finished with five points.
“Us, along with everybody else, have been excited about Shae,” Karleskint said. “He adds a different level of toughness and athleticism, things you’d want and expect out of bringing a football player of his caliber to the team.”
The Mules largest lead of the game came on a Koray Gilbert 3-pointer to open the second half of play at 36 points.
UCM held serve for the remainder of the second half, matching the Spires bucket-for-bucket, but never extending its lead.
“Fought human nature in the second half when we were just exchanging baskets,” Karleskint said. “I told them, ‘great teams aren’t pleased with just exchanging baskets,’ so got to get better in that area.”
Despite the blowout, the Mules did not turn their bench loose until late in the second half, using the back half of the contest to work their core unit back into game shape. UCM was coming off of a 13-day break from their last game action and start back up into MIAA play on Saturday, Jan. 4.
“Even though it’s a seven day break, we took a couple extra days, so it was like a nine, ten day break,” Karleskint said. “Even if you go home and you’re playing everyday or getting a work out in, it’s still nothing like game speed, game conditions.”
Eleven of the 12 Mules who saw game action scored with four reaching double-figures. Joshua Greer finished as the second-leading scorer with 13 points followed by Gavin Pinkley with 12 and Daniel Farris with 10.
Farris knocked down two 3-pointers in the win after starting the season 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.
UCM’s 92 points is a season-high for the team.
The win allowed Karleskint to reach the century mark in wins during his time in Warrensburg. He has a record of 100-59 in his six years at Central Missouri.
Former Warrensburg Tiger Luke Mackey started for St. Mary - his seventh start as a freshman - scoring five points in 24 minutes with three assists and three rebounds
Central Missouri’s first action of 2020 takes place at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday against Central Oklahoma.
