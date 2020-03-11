WARRENSBURG — Mules head basketball coach Doug Karleskint announced the signing of Easton Darling to a national letter of intent.
The Winterset, Iowa, native will join the Mules for the 2020-21 season as an incoming freshman.
"We are very excited to have Easton on board," Karleskint said. "He adds a lot of toughness, skill and basketball IQ to our backcourt. He had a phenomenal high school career at Winterset and we think he has the chance to do the same in college."
As a four-year standout for Winterset High School, Darling rewrote the school record book.
He finished his career as the school's all-time leading scorer with 1,819 points.
He's also the Huskies all-time leader in steals (200), field goals made (702) and 3-point field goals made (210) while finishing second in assists (277).
As a junior, Darling led the Huskies to a third-place finish in the Iowa Class 3A State Tournament while averaging 20.2 points and three assists per game.
He was honored as an all-state and all-state tournament selection at the end of the year.
This past season as a senior, Darling averaged 26.2 points per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the field.
His 602 points were also a Winterset single season record.
His best game came in a win over Gilbert on Feb. 20 when he finished with 47 points, setting the new school single-game record.
Darling also contributed 32 points and the game-winning basket in a December win at top-ranked Norwalk, a game that vaulted the Huskies to the number one ranking in Class 3A.
"He's a playmaker," Karleskint said. "The scoring stats and career stats are obviously impressive, but he does a lot that doesn't show up statistically, too. He's very active defensively getting deflections, and knows how to make the right play offensively. Coach Josh Henry and the staff at Winterset have done a great job with him and their team. We're excited about his upside, and can't wait to get him to Warrensburg."
In addition to being a standout on the hardwood, Darling has also competed in football, golf, baseball and track and field. Darling is a two-time all-state baseball honoree and has also received all-state honors in track and field.
"He's a well-rounded young man," Karleskint said. "He's very competitive, comes from a great family, and is a standout in the classroom as well. We're thrilled to have him on board."
Easton Darling is the son of Jason and Nicole Darling.
He has a younger sister, Avary.
