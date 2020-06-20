WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri Mules basketball coach Doug Karleskint announced the signings of Ja'Cor Nelson to a grant-in-aid and Austin Murrow to a National Letter of Intent.
Nelson is a 6'3", 185-pound guard and will have one season of eligibility remaining.
"We are very excited to welcome a player of Ja'Cor's caliber to our program," Karleskint said. "He has a chance to make a big impact on both ends of the court for our team. He's a mature young man with a lot of playing experience at the college level, and he's a high-character person as well."
For the past three seasons, Nelson has competed at the NCAA Division I level for Campbell University, a member of the Big South Conference.
During his career with the Camels, Nelson competed in 85 games, starting 39 of those contests.
As a sophomore, the Hopkins, South Caroline, native played in 32 games with 26 starts, scoring in double-figures eight times.
As a junior in 2019-20, Nelson played in 25 games, starting 13, and scoring in double-figures 11 times.
He also had 12 games with at least two steals and was third in the Big South averaging 1.6 steals per game.
"Offensively, he can play above the rim," Karleskint said. "He can put the ball on the floor and attack the paint. He's also a very good passer and can make plays for others. On the defensive end, he's very gifted. He's active, gets a lot of deflections and creates turnover opportunities with his instincts and effort."
Prior to Campbell, Nelson was the South Carolina Class 4-A Player of the Year leading Lower Richland High to a 4-A state championship.
As a senior, he scored 15 points per game with 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.6 steals while shooting 62% from the floor.
The Charlotte Observer tabbed him as one of the top-25 players in South Carolina.
"We wanted to add some size, length and athleticism to our perimeter, and we have definitely addressed those areas with the signing of Ja'Cor," Karleskint continued. "We can't wait to get on the floor with him and our team."
Murrow will also join the Mules in the upcoming season.
He is a 6'5" forward and will have four years of eligibility for the Mules.
"Austin is a high-character young man who we have seen play a lot over the last several years," Karleskint said. "He has continually gotten better over that time, and that's a testament to his work ethic and dedication to the game."
Murrow joins UCM on the heels of a standout prep career in the Kansas City area.
Playing for Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas, Murrow left as the program's all-time leading three-point shooter while stuffing the stat sheet across the board.
As a senior, Murrow posted averages of 12 points and five rebounds per game, while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from the three-point line.
He also averaged two assists and one steal per game.
Murrow was instrumental in the Timberwolves making the Kansas state tournament for the first time in school history.
"We really like his combination of size and skill," Karleskint said. "He's an outstanding shooter from the perimeter, and at 6'5" he can matchup with players inside and out. He's also a good athlete. Even though he had an outstanding high school career, we truly feel that his best basketball is ahead of him."
