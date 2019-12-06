This January, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame will induct their 2020 class and a UCM National Championship team will be a part of the next class. The 2003 Mules Baseball Division II National Championship Team will be one of 22 inductees, and the only single-season team among the the class.
The 2003 Mules Baseball Team won the NCAA Division II national title, making history along the way. The Brad Hill-coached Mules finished 51-7, becoming the first team in D-II history to win 50 games in four consecutive seasons. The team featured pitcher Danny Powers, who won the championship game and finished 10-0, as well as All-Americans Zach Norman and Joe Strada. Phil Sobkow was drafted in the 10th round by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Mules ranked fourth in the nation in batting, fifth in scoring, sixth in fielding and seventh in team earned run average.
Central Missouri did not lose in the postseason, sweeping the MIAA tournament championship, went 3-0 in the regional and 4-0 at the Division II College World Series, beating Grand Valley State (3-2), Franklin Pierce (11-4), Kennesaw State (6-5 in 13 innings) and Tampa (11-4).
The enshrinement is presented by Killian Construction and is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, January 26 at the University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield. Festivities include an 11 a.m. reception presented by Reliable Toyota at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, and a 4 p.m. reception at University Plaza.
In addition to the 2003 Mules Baseball team, the 2020 class features: Derrick Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs, Terry Pendleton, St. Louis Cardinals, Ned Yost, Kansas City Royals, Justin Smith, University of Missouri & NFL, Brad Ziegler, Missouri State & MLB, Allen Treadwell, Shooting Sports & TV Personality, John Richardson, Track & Field, Don West, Broadcasting, Gerry Pollard, Basketball Official, Bernard Griesemer, Sports Medicine, Greg Oder, Football Coach, Dave Neier, Basketball Coach, Springfield Catholic Lady Irish Basketball Program, Chillicothe High School Football Program, Ozark High School Cheerleading Program, University of Central Missouri 2003 Baseball Team, Killian Construction – Founder's Award,Larry Holley – Pinnacle Award, Larry O'Reilly – President's Award, Sharyn Wagoner – Summit Award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.