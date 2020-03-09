WICHITA, KANSAS — Central Missouri Mules baseball took case of business over the weekend sweeping Newman in Wichita, Kansas.
GAME ONE - FRIDAY, MARCH 6
UCM 17, NEWMAN 9
Central Missouri brought its power show on the road.
In their first road game of the 2020 season, the Mules smacked six home runs and scored 17 runs on 17 hits for a 17-9 win over the Jets.
The win is Central Missouri's 10th straight and moved them to 16-3 on the season.
The Mules scored in seven of nine innings and multiple runs in five.
Of the Mules 17 hits, eight were for extra bases with six home runs.
The Mules scored in the first, all with two outs.
Dusty Stroup doubled and scored on Michael Sinks' RBI single.
The Mules led 1-0 after a half inning of play.
The Jets had a quick response putting up four runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 4-1.
The Mules scored two in the third to bring the Jet lead down to 4-3 and overtook the home squad in the top of the fourth inning by putting up five runs.
The visiting team then put in runs four of the final five innings to seal the deal.
Tyler Kuhlmann was the winning pitcher for UCM.
He came on four one out in the fourth before the Mules put up five runs in the next half inning.
GAME TWO - SATURDAY, MARCH 7
UCM 14, NEWMAN 9
The UCM offense took care of business once again on Saturday.
The Mules duplicated Friday's performance scoring in seven of the nine innings.
The Mules put the Jets away early.
Stroup homered for the first run of the game and a 1-0 lead.
The Mules led 3-0 after the top of the first.
UCM scored at least a run in every inning except for the fourth and eighth innings.
The Jets leveled the game at 8-8 with five runs in the sixth before the Mules closed the door with a five-run inning of their own in the seventh.
UCM recorded 14 hits in the contest.
For the second day in a row, Kuhlmann secured the win by pitching one out in the contest.
GAME THREE - SUNDAY, MARCH 8
UCM 16, NEWMAN 2 (7 INN.)
For the third straight game, the Central Missouri Mules scored more than 10 runs as they rolled past the Newman Jets 16-2 for a three-game sweep.
The Mules have won 12 straight and are 18-3 on the year, 6-0 to start MIAA play.
UCM scored 16 runs on 17 hits scoring at least one run in five of its seven trips to the plate.
The Mules struck for seven extra-base hits with two more home runs.
It didn't take long the Mules to score.
They sent nine to the plate in the first inning plating five runs on three hits.
Cole Taylor, Alex Madera and Brennan vanBreusegen all had RBI hits in the inning and UCM scored on a passed ball and a wild pitch.
The Mules led 5-0 after the first inning.
Newsman scored a run in the third and seventh innings.
Collin Jones pitched five innings for the win for UCM.
Jones allowed three hits, one walk, one earned run and struck out five.
