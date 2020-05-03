WARRENSBURG – Central Missouri Mules basketball head coach Doug Karleskint announced Friday, May 1, that Mohammed "Mo" Abubakar has signed a grant-in-aid to join the mens basketball program.
The forward comes to the Mules after spending the past two seasons at NCAA Division II Oklahoma Baptist University. He helped the Bison to an overall record of 38-23 over his two seasons, including a 22-9 record this past season.
"We're very excited about Mo," Karleskint said. "He gives us some additional size, strength and physicality in the front court, which we were looking for in this recruiting class. His physical presence really stood out on film. He's a very tough player, especially around the basket."
As a freshman during the 2018-19 season, Abubakar finished the season with a 16-point, 13-rebound performance in the GAC tournament versus Southeastern Oklahoma State. He finished his freshman season with an averages of 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.
As a sophomore, Abubakar appeared in 24 games with four starts. He had five games scoring in double-figures with a season-high 13 points in a Great American Conference tournament quarterfinal win over East Central. He finished his sophomore campaign averaging 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
"We expect Mo to make an impact for us around the basket on both ends," said Karleskint. "He has the ability to score inside, can play above the rim, and can rebound the ball. Those are all qualities that we were looking for, and he has them.
"He's also a young man of high character. He will fit in well with our campus and community. We can't wait to get him here."
Abubakar will have two seasons of eligibility to play for the Mules.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.