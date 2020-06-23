KANSAS CITY — The awards keep coming in for Jennies basketball senior Morgan Fleming.
The All-American and MIAA Winter Sports Female Student Athlete of the Year can add another trophy to her case, an ESPY award.
Sports Radio 810 WHB announced earlier this month that it partnered with ESPN to award Honorary ESPYS for sports figures in the Kansas City community and its surrounding areas.
For the first time since the inception of the ESPYS in 1993, ESPN chose select cities across the country to award Honorary ESPYS in 16 various sports categories.
More than 1,800 nominations were submitted by June 7.
Fleming was chosen as one of five finalists for fans to vote on online and through social media.
She beat out the other four to win the Small School Female College Athlete of the Year Award.
Her teammate, Megan Skaggs was also one of the five finalists.
Fleming led Jennies basketball to a 106-21 record during her four years at UCM.
The senior from Liberty cemented her place in Jennies basketball history scoring 1,550 career points with 546 rebounds and 323 assists.
She is the only Jennie since 2000 with more than 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 250 assists and this year was selected as a member of the Jennies 50-Year Team.
Following the 2019-20 season, Fleming became the 10th First-Team All-American in Jennies basketball history.
She also made her third All-MIAA team and was the co-MVP of the MIAA Tournament.
The MIAA did not give out the annual Ken B. Jones award as the top student-athlete in the association.
Instead, Fleming was named the MIAA's Winter Sports Female Student-Athlete of the Year.
She was fifth in the MIAA this season in scoring and fourth in assists, the only player in the league in the top five in both categories.
Fleming led UCM to two MIAA regular season, one MIAA Tournament, one NCAA Regional and one National Championship during her four-year career.
