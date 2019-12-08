Central Missouri soccer's quest for a sixth straight NCAA Central Region Championship fell short against Minnesota State-Mankato in a 3-0 loss on Friday, Dec. 6. The Jennies conclude their season at 19-3-1 with an MIAA Regular Season Championship.
Ball possession was fair throughout the first 45 minutes of the match but it was the No. 1 seeded Mavericks who lead the the shot battle against the No. 2 seed Jennies with 12 win the first half.
Minnesota State's Jenny Vetter led MSU's attack in the first half with five shots, two of which fell on goal.
The Mavericks scored the first goal of the match in the 62nd minute on a corner kick. Sophomore Brynn Desens landed her corner kick towards the back post, finding Alesha Duccini who headed the ball into lower left corner of the net.
Desens then gave the Mavericks a 2-0 advantage over the Jens in the 74th minute with a shot from outside the top right corner of the box, finding the top left corner of the UCM goal. Desen was assisted by Kelly Friedrich.
In the 88th minute, Desen scored her second goal of the match off a penalty kick after being fouled inside the UCM box in the 88th minute.
Despite the three second-half goals, Central Missouri out shot the Mavericks in the final 45 minute 13-9. In the end, Minnesota State out shot the Jennies 21-17.
Facing 13 shots on goal, Jennies goalkeeper Lindsey Johnson tied her season-high of 10 saves protecting the UCM goal.
Central Missouri's multiple attempts at scoring were lead by senior Kelsey Mueller and freshman Nayeli Gallo lead Central Missouri's attack with five shots each. Gallo finished with three shots on goal while Mueller recorded two.
Makayla Toth finished with three shots, Kassie Newsom with two, and Skylar Drum with one.
The Jennies went 0-2 against Minnesota State this season but continue to lead the overall battle against the Mavericks 7-6-2.
