The opening week of MIAA play highlighted the craziness and parity that comes with a schedule full of conference games. No. 5 Northwest Missouri State had its hands full in St. Joseph against Missouri Western and No. 11 Fort Hays got upset in Warrensburg by Central Missouri.
The top teams weren't the only one to have to survive the season opener as Pittsburg State got a scare from Central Oklahoma, Washburn weathered an upset bid by Lincoln and Missouri Southern nearly got the better of Nebraska-Kearney.
Washburn 49, Lincoln 27
Lincoln proved that while they were picked to finish dead last in the MIAA after being away from the league for the past five years, no week will be an easy one against the Blue Tigers.
Lincoln forced seven Ichabod turnovers, a Washburn program record and the most the Blue Tigers have produced since 1974, but also gave up five turnovers of their own in the loss.
Lincoln sophomore running back Hosea Franklin announced his arrival to the MIAA with 251 yards - the most given up to a running back by Washburn since former NFL star Danny Woodhead ran for 295 yards in 2007 - on 20 carries for two touchdowns .
The Blue Tigers (0-1) jumped up 21-14 on Washburn (1-0) at the midway point of the second quarter, but four unanswered touchdowns by the Ichabods spanning the end of the first half to the start of the fourth quarter gave Washburn the cushion it needed to avoid an upset.
Nebraska - Kearney 39, Missouri Southern 27
The Jeff Sims-era at Missouri Southern didn’t start with a win, but it showed the instant impact the coaching change has produced.
The Lions scored 21-unanswered points in the second half to trim a 33-6 halftime score down to a one score game, 33-27.
Nebraska-Kearney ended any chance of an upset with a late touchdown by Alex McGinness, who was 14 of 17 for 190 yards and three touchdowns through the air and 49 yards and a score on the ground.
Missouri Southern also landed on its starting quarterback with former Iowa State starter Jacob Park playing the entire game and going 19 of 41 for 351 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions.
The Lions made use of former Virginia Tech quarterback Dwayne Lawson, who battled to become the starting QB in fall camp, by enlisting his help at wide receiver. The transfer accounted for 179 yards on six catches for a pair of touchdowns including a 93-yard catch-and-run score in the second half.
UNK outgained Missouri Southern 492 to 410 with 302 yards coming on the ground.
Pittsburg State 37, Central Oklahoma 35
The Bronchos did everything it could to stun the Gorillas, rallying from a 34-7 halftime deficit to take a 35-34 lead with three minutes, 20 seconds left.
Central Oklahoma took advantage of four second half fumbles by Pittsburg State to charge back into the game.
Pittsburg State awoke from its second half slumber to drive 67 yards on 11 plays, setting up a game-winning 19-yard chip shot by Jared Vincent as time expired. The drive was led by back-up quarterback Mak Sexton, who completed 5 of his 7 passes for 60 yards after only completing 4 passes on 8 attempts in opening 57 minutes of action.
The Gorillas ran the ball 59 times for 290 yards.
Emporia State 51, Northeastern State 14
The Hornets cruised to a season-opening with on the back of 570 yards of total offense and 51-unanswered points spanning from kickoff until the fourth quarter.
Emporia State sophomore Dalton Cowan made his first start as the Hornet’s signal caller, throwing for 261 yards and three touchdowns to go along with 88 rushing yards.
The Riverhawks added both of their touchdowns in a two-minute span in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of a fumble recovery after scoring their first touchdown.
Central Missouri 34, No. 11 Fort Hays State 30
A fake punt, a late fumble and a game-winning touchdown pass with 93 seconds left highlighted the Mules second-half comeback win over the defending MIAA champions.
The Tigers controlled the contest for the majority of the night, scoring 13-unanswered points to open the game.
Central Missouri got within two three times before a forced fumble by Kolesen Crane, recovered by true freshman Clay Cameroon, set up the game winning touchdown pass by Brook Bolles, who was making his first return to game-action after injuring his throwing arm in last season’s opener against Fort Hays.
This is the first win over a ranked MIAA team since 2016 for UCM. The upset is also the fourth highest ranked team to be beaten in the Jim Svoboda-era in which the Mules are just 10-17 against ranked opponents.
No. 6 Northwest Missouri State 45, Missouri Western 35
The Griffons gave the Bearcats all they could handle, including taking the lead in the rivalry game for the first time since 2014. The lead was short lived, however, as Northwest answered three minutes later to regain the lead permanently.
Ultimately, Northwest proved to be too much for Missouri Western, scoring 14-unanswered points to close out the game.
The Bearcats lead by as much as 28-7 in the first half, but a touchdown by the Griffons with 28 seconds left in the half kept Missouri Western in it.
The Northwest defense scored twice in the win with both touchdowns coming from Sam Philips, who took a lateral on a fumble recovery to the house and returning an interception for a score.
Northwest transfer running back Justin Rankin accounted for 130 yards on 20 carries. Sophomore quarterback Braeden Wright was 8 of 18 for 130 yards and two scores.
Missouri Western quarterback Wyatt Steigerwald was 14 of 28 for 270 yards and three scores.
MIAA Standings
School Record
Central Missouri 1-0
Emporia State 1-0
Nebraska-Kearney 1-0
Northwest Missouri 1-0
Pittsburg State 1-0
Washburn 1-0
Central Oklahoma 0-1
Fort Hays State 0-1
Lincoln 0-1
Missouri Southern 0-1
Missouri Western 0-1
Northeastern State 0-1
Week Two Schedule
Thursday, Sept. 2
Missouri Southern at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Missouri Western at Fort Hays State, 7 p.m.
Central Missouri at Northeastern State, 7 p.m.
Central Oklahoma at Nebraska-Kearney, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Washburn at Northwest Missouri, 1:30 p.m.
Emporia State at Pittsburg State, 7 p.m.
