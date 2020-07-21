KANSAS CITY — The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced Monday, July 20, alterations to their plan to begin sports in 2020-21.
The start of practices will begin the week of Aug. 31 with competition now set to begin the week of Sept. 28.
This announcement comes after a recommendation from member institutions and was supported by the CEO Council.
The council will continue to monitor this plan and adjust it as necessary to protect the health and safety of all involved in MIAA athletics.
"This plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and fall competition," MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said. "We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall, but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators."
Schedules will pick up with the original schedule starting the week of Sept. 28, they will not be redrawn.
The MIAA COVID-19 Task Force could explore moving any games missed if there is an open or added date in the fall, or to the spring semester if the NCAA passes legislation to move championships or decrease brackets.
The plan will allow member universities to continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and to make decisions about athletics and other campus activities based on conditions in that community and with guidance from local and state health officials.
The CEO Council group acknowledged that the ability to execute this plan is dependent on its students, employees and fans demonstrating socially responsible behavior during this public health crisis.
In addition, MIAA states it is important that student-athletes continue to practice socially responsible behavior to help protect the health of the team.
MIAA stated the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, administrators and communities in the MIAA continues to be the association's top priority.
The MIAA states it is taking these actions to help campuses and communities continue to address this public health crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.