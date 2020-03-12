KANSAS CITY – The MIAA and its member institutions, including the University of Central Missouri, announced Thursday, March 12, the suspension of all MIAA intercollegiate sports activities (practice and competition) effective 11 p.m. March 12, 2020.
MIAA information states the association’s decision is the result of ongoing consultation with campus leaders and it follows the decision on Thursday by the NCAA to cancel all winter and spring championships for all three divisions.
The indefinite suspension applies to all institutional practices and competitions in any MIAA sport, regardless of season, until further notice.
"The health of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and their communities is paramount during this growing health crisis," MIAA information states. "The MIAA and its member institutions will continue to closely monitor all information and developments connected to the COVID-19 disease."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.