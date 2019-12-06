The MIAA announced their 2019 volleyball academic awards on Friday, Dec. 6. The Jennies were well represented with nine earning at least one award.
In order to be eligible for MIAA Academic Awards, student-athletes must meet minimum GPA requirements and have been through at least two terms at their current institution. The MIAA will release additional volleyball academic awards for freshmen and newcomers at the end of the spring.
All nine Jennies who meet the two-term minimum requirement made the MIAA Academic Honor Roll. In addition to having two terms of attendance, student-athletes must carry a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
Seven Jennies also earned the MIAA Scholar-Athlete award. Minimum standards for the Scholar-Athlete Award include two terms attendance, a minimum cumulative GPA of a 3.5 and earn All-Conference honors during the current season. The Jennies had the most MIAA Scholar-Athletes with seven.
The final MIAA Academic Award is the Academic Excellence Award. That goes to individuals who carry a cumulative GPA of a 4.0 and have at least two terms of attendance at their institution. There were 13 in the MIAA who earned the Academic Excellence Award including UCM's Katlyn Fastenau, a sophomore with a 4.0 in Nursing.
In total, there were more than 100 students named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, 38 Scholar-Athletes and 13 to earn the Academic Excellence Award.
Jennies Academic Honor Roll Members
Aubree Bell
Hannah Engelken
Katlyn Fastenau
Audrey Fisher
Rylee Neigenfind
Ally Offerdahl
Abby Skrastins
Anna Sykes
Hannah VanBuskirk
Jennies Scholar-Athletes
Aubree Bell
Hannah Engelken
Audrey Fisher
Rylee Neigenfind
Ally Offerdahl
Abby Skrastins
Hannah VanBuskirk
