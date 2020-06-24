KANSAS CITY — The MIAA announced its conference schedule for softball in 2021.
Softball teams will continue to play a doubleheader against each team in the league for a total of 26 games.
They also can add an additional 18 nonconference games to their regular season schedule.
Conference play for the Jennies will begin at home.
They host Fort Hays State on March 12 and Nebraska-Kearney on March 13.
After starting the season at home, the Jens will then play eight straight on the road over two weekends.
They'll be in Maryville against Northwest Missouri on March 19 and in St. Joseph against Missouri Western on March 20.
The following weekend, March 26 and 27, the Jennies will be in Wichita, Kansas, to play Newman and Edmond, Oklahoma, against Central Oklahoma.
The Jennies return home for doubleheaders April 2 and 3 against Northeastern State and Rogers State before hitting the road again April 9 and 10, traveling back to the state of Kansas for twin bills with Emporia State and Washburn.
UCM's final home games of the season will be April 16 against Missouri Southern and April 17 against Pittsburg State.
With the weekend of April 23 and 24 held open as makeup dates, the Jens close the regular season May 1 on the road at Lincoln.
This year's MIAA Tournament will be May 6 through 9 in Edmond, Oklahoma, hosted by Central Oklahoma.
The double-elimination tournament will feature eight teams and be played over four days.
