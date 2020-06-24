KANSAS CITY - The MIAA announced its conference schedule for baseball in 2021.
In the days leading up to the release of the schedule, the MIAA announced changes to how games would be played next year.
During the regular season, conference series will be limited to 11 weekends as all MIAA mid-week games have been moved.
A series will also no longer be a single game on three consecutive days.
All series will consist of a doubleheader and a single game.
Teams have been given Thursday through Monday to get all three games in, should there be inclement weather Saturday and Sunday and games must be played on consecutive days.
In addition to the 33 conference games, teams can add up to seven additional nonconference games during the season.
The Mules will begin league play the weekend of Feb. 27 and 28 taking on Rogers State in Claremore, Oklahoma.
They'll then be home the next two weekends at the start of March against Newman the 6 and 7 and Fort Hays State the 13 and 14.
UCM hits the road again the weekend of March 20 and 21 for three games against Emporia State.
The Mules have another series with a Kansas foe, Washburn, March 27 and 28 at Crane Stadium.
For the only time in 2021, the Mules will have back-to-back road series April 3 and 4 against Missouri Southern and April 10 and 11 at Pittsburg State.
They follow the six-game road trip with a six-game homestand.
The weekend of April 17 and 18, the Mules host the Bronchos of Central Oklahoma before hosting Northwest Missouri on April 24 and 25.
As the calendar flips to May, the Mules will be on the road one final time, May 1 and 2 at Northeastern State.
UCM closes out the regular season May 8 and 9 at home against Missouri Western.
The MIAA Tournament has been slightly altered.
The eight-team double-elimination tournament will take place over four days, May 12 through 15, at a predetermined site.
