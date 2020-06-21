KANSAS CITY — The MIAA released its updated conference volleyball schedule for the 2020 season.
Individual games are subject to change based on approval from the MIAA.
The conference season starts Sept. 15 when the Jennies open up at home against Missouri Western.
It is the first of 11 home games currently scheduled.
Three days later, the Jennies will be on the road to take on Northwest Missouri.
The only current nonconference game scheduled is a home match Sept. 22 against William Jewell.
After an away game at Emporia State on Sept. 24, UCM will be home for five of its next six matches.
The stretch starts by taking on Washburn on Sept. 26 and Pittsburg State when the calendar flips to October on the first.
A brief trip on Oct. 3 to Joplin sees the Jennies take on Missouri Southern before a three-game homestand, one of their two longest of the season.
The homestand starts Oct. 9 against 2019 NCAA national runners-up Nebraska-Kearney before battling Fort Hays State the next day.
UCM completes the homestand Oct. 15 versus Central Oklahoma Thursday.
Sandwiched between two three-game homestands is a three-game road trip.
Starting Oct. 17, the Jens will be on the road in Wichita, Kansas, to take on the Newman Jets.
The next week they're in St. Joseph to face Missouri Western on Oct. 20 and Washburn Oct. 22 in Topeka, Kansas.
Their second three-game homestand starts Oct. 24 against Emporia State.
They'll then play Oct. 27 and 29 against Northwest Missouri and Missouri Southern.
The Jennies finish their season by playing four of their final five games on the road.
A three-game road trip begins on Halloween in Pittsburg, Kansas, with the Jennies taking on the Gorillas.
The next week, the Jens battle Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney on Nov. 6 and 7.
UCM's final home game is set for Nov. 12 against Newman.
The Jens finish up the regular season Nov. 14 at Central Oklahoma.
As already announced, the MIAA Tournament will feature a six-team tournament played over two days at the site of the highest seed Nov. 20 and 21.
Following Thanksgiving break, NCAA Regionals start up Dec. 3 through 5 and the NCAA National Championship is Dec. 10 through 12 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
