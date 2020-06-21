KANSAS CITY — Continuing its rollout of 2020 schedules, the MIAA released its updated conference womens soccer schedule for the 2020 season.
The season begins with two non-conference games against MIAA foes.
The Jennies start the season Sept. 13 taking on Northwest Missouri at home in their first of seven home games.
The next week they travel to Joplin for a match with Missouri Southern on Sept. 20.
UCM's first conference game of the season is also at home taking on Missouri Western Sept. 25 before a return trip to face the Bearcats this time in on Sept. 27 in Maryville.
The Jennies play back-to-back home games for the first time Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 against Northeastern State and Rogers State.
That starts a stretch of four straight weekends alternating at home and on the road.
UCM travels on Oct. 9 to Wichita, Kansas, for a match with the Newman Jets and on Oct. 11 to Edmond, Oklahoma, to take on the Central Oklahoma Bronchos.
Central Missouri then returns home Oct. 16 and Oct. 18 for matches against Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney.
UCM's final road games of the season come Oct. 23 at Washburn and Oct. 25 at Emporia State.
The Jennies close out the regular season at home Nov. 1 against Missouri Southern.
New to the MIAA schedule this year is the addition of a Flex Week.
Nov. 8 will act as the opening round of the MIAA Tournament for the top eight teams in the standings.
No. 1 will host No. 8, No. 2 will host No. 7, No. 3 will host No. 6 and No. 4 will host No. 5 with the four winners moving on to the site of the highest remaining seed for the MIAA Tournament semifinals and finals Nov. 13 and 15.
Teams that finish nine through 12 in the regular season standings will have the opportunity to play a final game, Nov. 8, with match-ups based on geographic proximity.
Following the MIAA Tournament, the Central Region Tournament runs Nov. 20 through 22.
The NCAA Super Region picks back up after Thanksgiving break Dec. 4through 6 with the Midwest region hosting.
This years NCAA National Championship semifinals and finals take place Dec. 10 and 12 in Tampa, Florida.
