KANSAS CITY — The MIAA released the dates and matchups for mens and womens basketball.
As was previously announced by the league, this year mens and womens basketball will play a 22-game conference schedule without any non-conference games.
Each team will play 11 home and 11 road contests with teams having the ability to adjust dates if desired through an MIAA approval process.
There have also been adjustments to the postseason as the MIAA Tournament will be reduced from five days to four and the tournament field will be comprised of the top eight teams in the league.
Each team will have two weeks built into their schedule where they play one game instead of two.
It just so happens for UCM one of those weeks is week one.
While the rest of the league opens up Nov. 19, Mules and Jennies fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see their teams in action as UCM begins the season Nov. 21 in Jefferson City against Lincoln.
The season begins with a three-game road trip for UCM.
Following the game at Lincoln, UCM stays on the road to take on Northwest Missouri and Missouri Western on Dec. 3 and 5.
Central Missouri returns to the Multi for its home opener Dec. 10 against Missouri Southern.
UCM will take on Pittsburg State on Dec. 12. T
he Mules and Jennies wrap up play for the first semester Dec. 17 and Dec. 19 on the road at Washburn and Emporia State.
Things pick back up in the second semester at home with games against Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney on Jan. 7 and Jan 9.
UCM is then on the road Jan. 14 and Jan. 16 at Central Oklahoma and at Newman.
Following its game in Wichita, Kansas, UCM begins a four-game homestand, its longest of the season.
The homestand starts Jan. 21 against Northeastern State and Jan. 23 against Rogers State.
Once the folks from Oklahoma leave Warrensburg, the Mules and Jennies welcome some familiar foes, Missouri Western on Jan. 28 and Northwest Missouri on Jan. 30.
UCM will enter the month of February with seven games left on the schedule.
UCM will start out Feb. 4 and 6 on the road at Pittsburg State and Missouri Southern.
UCM then gets its second single-game week the following weekend, playing Washburn Feb. 13 at home.
The Mules and Jennies go on the road one final time Feb. 18 and 20 heading to Kearney, Nebraska, to take on the Lopers and Hays, Kansas, for another battle with the Tigers.
The regular season concludes Feb. 25 and 27 at the Multi.
UCM takes on Central Oklahoma on Feb. 25 before the final game of the regular season Feb. 27 against Lincoln.
One week later, March 4 through 7, will be the MIAA Tournament once again hosted in historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
The NCAA Regional Championship will pick up on campus sites March 12 through 16 for the men and March 12 through 15 for the women and the NCAA Elite Eight will be March 24 through 27 in Evansville, Indiana, for the men and March 23 through 26 for the women in Columbus, Ohio.
