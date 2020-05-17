KANSAS CITY - The MIAA announced its 2020 academic awards for the sport of baseball.
The association announced the academic honor roll and the Academic Excellence Award, however due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the cancellation of spring sports, the MIAA did not issue an all-conference team in baseball, which also took away the Scholar-Athlete award.
In total, more than 175 students across the MIAA were recognized for their academic achievements.
Central Missouri had 22 Mules placed on the UCM Academic Honor Roll which tied for the most of any team in the MIAA.
MIAA Academic Honor Roll members must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0.
They must also have at least two terms of attendance at their current institution to be recognized.
Central Missouri baseball academic honor roll members:
Chase Plymell, Donovan Ditto, Brennan van Breusegen, Conor Dryer, Alex Madera, Micah Evans, Jonathan Sprinkle, Tyler Kuhlmann, Sam Tatum, Harrison Schnurbusch, Isaiah Pani, Cole Young, John Raybourn, Gabe Combs, Cole Taylor, Michael Sinks, Evan Rathburn, Zack Ehlen, Jake Schneider, John Prudhom, Patrick Connor and Ricky Maddock III.
The MIAA will announce academic awards for freshmen and newcomers at the end of the spring.
