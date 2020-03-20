KANSAS CITY — The MIAA released the 2019-2020 academic awards for the indoor track and field season.
Central Missouri had student athletes receive all three awards, the academic honor roll, scholar-athlete and academic excellence award.
In total, more than 370 students across the MIAA were recognized for their academic achievements.
Central Missouri had 54 earn at least one academic award, more than any other school in the league.
The Jennies had 30 individuals receive an award, the most across men's and women's teams, while the Mules led all men's team with 24 individuals earning awards.
Six student-athletes earned the MIAA's highest academic honor, the MIAA Academic Excellence award.
In order to earn the academic excellence award, student-athletes must have a 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and have completed at least two terms of attendance at their current institution.
Central Missouri track and field academic excellence award winners are Brett Shaffer, Ashlan Burton, Taylor Larson, Haley Lindenbusch, Samantha Skibell and Hannah VanBuskirk.
Central Missouri had seven earn the MIAA Scholar-Athlete award.
This is the only MIAA academic award that combines academic and athletic achievement.
Student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of a 3.5 or higher and must have made the All-MIAA team.
For track and field, individuals and relay teams that finish in the top-three at the conference meet are deemed All-MIAA.
Student-athletes must also have completed at least two terms of attendance at their current institution.
Central Missouri track and field scholar-athletes are Jan Jansky, Jacob Weber, Ashlan Burton, Alex Foote, Laia Gonzalez, Alisha Straws and Cynthia Togom.
Finally, the league saw almost 400 student-athletes on the academic honor roll.
Student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of a 3.0 and completed at least two terms of attendance at their current institution.
Central Missouri track and field academic honor roll members are Brent Alumbaugh, Cade Conley, Trent Davis, Cain Fowles, Garrett Francis, Chris Goodwin, Vincent Hobbie, Jan Jansky, Brad Jenkins, Alex Kirk, Paul Lanigan, Dalton Lewallen, Nathan Manning, Jared Mentz, Trey Miller, Derek Nugent, Alex Philipps, Calaway Scholes, Brett Shaffer, Ben Sporleder, Austin Staib, Nick Victor, Jacob Weber, Andre Williams, Emma Bassford, Katie Bean, Baylie Bellin, Ashlan Burton, Karynn Carroll, Mariah Elmore, Audrey Fisher, Alex Foote, Laia Gonzalez, Cassie Jennings, Nicole Johnson, Kacey Kohlhof, Taylor Larson, Haley Lindenbusch, Cate Maynard, Claire Myers, Lauren Nelson, Hannah Rodina, Callie Ruffener, Rachel Schultz, Kimberlee Sewester, Samantha Simpson, Samantha Skibell, Alexis Sroor, Jyl Stewart, Alisha Straws, Cynthia Togom, Hannah VanBuskirk, Kyra Webster and Madi Wulfekotter.
The MIAA will announce Academic awards for freshmen and newcomers at the end of the spring semester.
