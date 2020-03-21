KANSAS CITY – The MIAA released its latest winter sport academic awards with the announcement of the mens and womens basketball awards. T
his year, more than 140 student athletes were recognized for their achievements in the classroom with 14 coming from Central Missouri.
Two Jennies took home the MIAA highest academic award, the MIAA Academic Excellence Award.
In order to earn the academic excellence award, student-athletes must have a 4.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale and have completed at least two terms of attendance at their current institution.
Central Missouri basketball academic excellence award winners are Adria Costly and Gigi McAtee.
Two Jennies also earned the MIAA Scholar-Athlete Award.
This is the only MIAA academic award that combines academic and athletic achievement.
Student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of a 3.5 or higher and must have made the All-MIAA team.
Student athletes must also have completed at least two terms of attendance at their current institution.
Central Missouri basketball scholar athletes are Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs.
Finally, the league saw almost 150 student athletes on the academic honor roll.
Student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of a 3.0 and completed at least two terms of attendance at their current institution.
Central Missouri basketball academic honor roll members are Drew Apsher, Dillon Blaine, Dawson Jones, Michael Winger, Shae Wyatt, Gaven Pinkley, Madison Cook, Costley, Kim Crown, Fleming, Emilie Jobst, McAtee, Skaggs and Peyton Taylor
The MIAA will announce academic awards for freshmen and newcomers at the end of the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.