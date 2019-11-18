Week 11 Results
Washburn 57,
Nebraska-Kearney 41
Missouri Western 71, Lincoln 8
Pittsburg State 65,
Missouri Southern 6
Northwest Missouri 45, Central Missouri 23
Emporia State 34,
Central Oklahoma 14
Fort Hays 91,
Northeastern State 7
Final MIAA Standings
School, Record
Central Missouri, 10-1
Northwest Missouri, 10-1
Fort Hays State, 8-3
Missouri Western, 8-3
Nebraska Kearney, 6-5
Pittsburg State, 6-5
Washburn, 6-5
Central Oklahoma, 5-6
Emporia State, 4-7
Missouri Southern, 2-9
Lincoln, 1-10
Northeastern State, 0-11
MIAA Postseason Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 23,
Northwest Missouri vs. Harding, noon
Central Missouri vs. University of Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Missouri Western vs. Henderson State, noon, 2019 Agent Barry Live United Bowl.
