Week 11 Results

Washburn 57,

Nebraska-Kearney 41

Missouri Western 71, Lincoln 8

Pittsburg State 65,

Missouri Southern 6

Northwest Missouri 45, Central Missouri 23

Emporia State 34,

Central Oklahoma 14

Fort Hays 91,

Northeastern State 7

Final MIAA Standings

School, Record

Central Missouri, 10-1

Northwest Missouri, 10-1

Fort Hays State, 8-3

Missouri Western, 8-3

Nebraska Kearney, 6-5

Pittsburg State, 6-5

Washburn, 6-5

Central Oklahoma, 5-6

Emporia State, 4-7

Missouri Southern, 2-9

Lincoln, 1-10

Northeastern State, 0-11

MIAA Postseason Schedule

Saturday, Nov. 23,

Northwest Missouri vs. Harding, noon

Central Missouri vs. University of Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Missouri Western vs. Henderson State, noon, 2019 Agent Barry Live United Bowl.

