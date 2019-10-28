MIAA Recap - Missouri Western, Fort Hays extend win streaks

Missouri Western and Fort Hays State have overcome slow starts to move into a tie for third place in the MIAA. The Tigers, who dropped their first two games of the season, are on a six-game winning streak while the Griffons won their fifth-straight in week eight.
Both Missouri Western and Fort Hays are tied in the receiving votes portion of the Top 25 rankings with six votes each.
Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri State held at their national rankings of No. 11 and No. 14, respectively.
Pittsburg State, who lost to Central Missouri 36-28, are also receiving votes.
The NCAA also released the first Super Regional rankings on Monday, Oct. 28.
The MIAA-leading Mules were the No. 2 team in the Super Regional 3 rankings as the highest seeded MIAA squad.
Northwest Missouri State ranked No. 6 trailed by Missouri Western at No. 8 and Fort Hays at No. 9.
Week Eight Recap
Saturday, Oct. 26
Central Oklahoma 22, Washburn 20
The Bronchos snapped a four-game losing skid on a last-second field goal to knock off the Ichabods.
Central Oklahoma took over following a third down stop with two minutes, 50 seconds and drove 71 yards on ten plays, set by a 31-yard scramble by quarterback Chandler Garrett, to give kicker Alex Quevedo a 20-yard chip shot for the win.
Neither side led by more than seven after Washburn’s opening touchdown. The Ichabods led 7-5 at halftime following a field goal and a safety by the Bronchos defense.
Missouri Western 28, Emporia State 0
The Griffons picked up their first shutout in half a decade in their blanking of the Hornets for Missouri Western’s fifth-straight win.
Missouri Western denied Emporia State twice in the red zone in the second half to keep the Hornets off the board, holding on fourth down from the six and coming away with an interception in the final minute to post a shutout for the first time since 2014.
Missouri Western quarterback Wyatt Steigerwald threw for three touchdowns in the win and extended his streak of passing attempts without an interception to 107.
Emporia State replaced quarterback Dalton Cowan, who completed 10 of 17 passes for 67 yards, at halftime with Braden Gleason who amassed 122 yards on 10 of 18 and 45 rushing yards in the second half.
Northwest Missouri 56, Lincoln 9
The Blue Tigers briefly led the No. 14 Bearcats, taking an interception back for a touchdown on the opening drive of the afternoon before Northwest Missouri State rattled off 35-unanswered points to put the game out of reach for one-win Lincoln.
The Bearcats led 35-7 at halftime. Lincoln got the first points on the board in the second half, scoring on a safety.
Northwest quarterback Braden Wright had a breakout game for the Bearcats, accounting for five scores. He threw for 227 yards and four scores while also rushing for another touchdown and a team-high 80 yards.
Lincoln’s Franklin Hosea, the MIAA leader in rushing yards and rushing yards per game, was held to a season-low 47 yards on 17 carries.
Missouri Southern 86, Northeastern State 7
The Lions unleashed a seasons-worth of frustrations on the winless Riverhawks, breaking or tying six single-game program records in the process.
Missouri Southern put up 743 yards of total offense in the 86-point afternoon — which was more points than the Lions scored during the entire 2018 season — both new program highs.
Quarterback Jacob Park accounted for eight touchdowns, a new record, with five touchdowns coming through the air, tying the previous mark.
The Lions also broke an MIAA record by picking up 42 first downs in the win, bettering the previous mark set by now-departed Southwest Baptist in 2007 by one.
Running back Charles West caught six passes to up his season tally to 36 catches, setting a new Lions single-season record for receptions by a running back.
Missouri Southern led 38-0 at halftime and scored five times in the third quarter to put
Fort Hays State 37, Nebraska-Kearney 31
The Tigers built an early lead then held off the Lopers for their sixth straight win.
Fort Hays jumped out to a 23-7 lead breaking a 7-7 tie with a 17-0 run with a pair of touchdown pass by Chance Fuller sandwiching a Dante Brown field goal.
Nebraska-Kearney scored going into the half and coming out of the break to make it a six-point game, 23-17.
The two sides traded touchdowns the remainder of the contest.
Fuller finished 28 of 39 for a career-high 435 yards.
Nebreaska-Kearney ran for 287 yards led by 118 by quarterback TJ Davis.
MIAA Standings
School, Record
Central Missouri, 8-0
Northwest Missouri, 7-1
Fort Hays State, 6-2
Missouri Western, 6-2
Nebraska-Kearney, 5-3
Pittsburg State, 5-3
Central Oklahoma, 3-5
Washburn, 3-5
Emporia State, 2-6
Missouri Southern, 2-6
Lincoln, 1-7
Northeastern State, 0-8
Super Regional rankings, Monday, Oct. 28
Rank, School, In-Region record, DII record
1. Ferris St. 7-0 8-0
2. Central Mo. 8-0 8-0
3. UIndy 7-0 7-0
4. Ouachita Baptist 8-0, 8-0
5. Harding 7-1, 7-1
6. Northwest Mo. St. 7-1, 7-1
7. Grand Valley St. 5-1, 7-1
8. Missouri Western 6-2, 6-2
9. Fort Hays St. 6-2, 6-2
10. Henderson St. 7-1, 7-1
AFCA Top 25 Poll — Monday, Oct. 28
Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts.
1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (29) 8-0 772
2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1) 8-0 737
3. Minnesota St. 8-0 706
4. Tarleton St. (Texas) (1) 8-0 689
5. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 8-0 648
6. Notre Dame (Ohio) 8-0 605
7. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 8-0 572
8. Indianapolis (Ind.) 7-0 552
9. Colorado School of Mines 8-0 528
10. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 8-0 509
11. Central Missouri 8-0 459
12. Wingate (N.C.) 8-0 429
13. Colorado St.-Pueblo 7-1 386
14. Northwest Missouri St. 7-1 356
15. Bowie St. (Md.) 8-0 336
16. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 7-1 312
17. Kutztown (Pa.) 8-0 299
18. Harding (Ark.) 7-1 267
19. Indiana (Pa.) 7-1 217
20. West Florida 6-1 190
21. Angelo St. (Texas) 7-1 140
22. West Chester (Pa.) 7-1 136
23. Henderson St. (Ark.) 7-1 89
24. Texas A&M-Commerce 5-2 57
25. Truman St. (Mo.) 7-1 16
Dropped Out: Virginia Union (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Tiffin (Ohio), 12; Frostburg St. (Md.), 9; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 9; West Texas A&M, 9; Virginia Union, 7; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 6; Missouri Western St., 6; Southern Arkansas, 4; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 3; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 3.
Week Nine Schedule
Saturday, Nov. 9
Central Missouri at Nebraska-Kearney, noon
Missouri Southern at Central Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Fort Hays State at Lincoln, 1 p.m.
Missouri Western at Pittsburg State, 1 p.m.
Northeastern State at Northwest Missouri, 1:30 p.m.
Washburn at Emporia State, 2 p.m.
