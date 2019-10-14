MIAA Recap - Bearcats best Gorillas at Arrowhead, Western fends off Southern

The race for the MIAA title fall one team fall back a spot as No. 13 Pittsburg State fell to No. 7 Northwest Missouri State at Arrowhead Stadium, leaving just the Bearcats and Central Missouri as the lone undefeated teams in the conference.
Northwest Missouri State remains the top ranked team in the MIAA, staying at No. 7 in the AFCA poll released on Monday, Oct. 14.
Central Missouri jumped one spot to No. 14 while Pittsburg State fell to No. 19.
Missouri Western received two votes for the Top 25.
Week Six Results
Saturday, Oct. 12
Northwest Missouri 38, Pittsburg State 17
The Bearcats solidified their spot at top the MIAA standings with a win in a meeting between two undefeated Top 15 teams at Arrowhead Stadium.
Pittsburg State jumped out in front with a 78-yard score just five minutes into the game before the Gorillas gave up four unanswered scores to fall behind 28-7.
Bearcats tight end Marqus Andrews caught three of the four scores, catching two touchdown passes from Mike Hohensee and one from Braden Wright.
The Gorillas scored a touchdown before the half to get within 14,
Both sides mustered just a field goal in the second half before Wright, who was the team’s leading rusher with 172 yards, sealed the win for the Bearcats with a 48-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Northwest held Pittsburg State to just 87 rushing yards and the Gorillas trio of quarterbacks to 12 of 42 passing for 254 yards. Mak Sexton led the Gorillas, completing 10 of 35 passes for 126 yards.
Nebraska Kearney 44, Lincoln 0
The Lopers rolled through the Blue Tigers, amassing 393 rushing yards and five scores on the ground.
Nebraska-Kearney put the game away in the second quarter, scoring on three-straight possessions to take a 27-0 lead into halftime.
Dayton Sealey lead the Lopers with 138 rushing yards and one score while David Goodwin also eclipsed the 100 yard mark on the ground with 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Nebraska-Kearney held Lincoln’s Hosea Franklin, the third leading rusher in the country, to a season-low 49 yards on 15 carries, well off his average of 161 yards per game coming into the contest.
Washburn 70, Northeastern State 13
The Ichabods scored on its first five possessions to run away from the Riverhawks.
The two sides traded touchdowns in the opening minutes to make it a 7-7 game, the closest Northeastern State would get in the contest.
Washburn scored four more times before halftime to stake out a 35-7 lead and continued amassing points from there.
The Ichabods racked up 344 rushing yards spread across nine different carries, all with less than 10 touches. Taylon Peters led the group with 82 yards and two scores.
Ichabods quarterback Mitch Schurig completed 21 of 24 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.
Missouri Western 43, Missouri Southern 34
The Lions pushed the Griffons to the limit, but ultimately, Missouri Western snapped a five-game home losing skid and secured its first win on Homecoming weekend since 2013.
The Griffons held the largest lead at 10, 23-13, with a field goal just before halftime.
Missouri Southern rallied to score two touchdowns out of the break to take a 27-26, but got outscored 17-7 down the stretch.
Charles West was the Lions leading rusher with 137 yards and three scores.
Missouri Southern quarterback Jacob Park threw for 398 yards without a scores and two interceptions, adding to his national leading tally with 19 on the season. He also rushed for two scores and
Missouri Western was led by Markel Smith, who rushed for 137 yards and two scores, and Wyatt Steigerwald, who threw for three touchdowns and 229 yards.
Fort Hays State 19, Emporia State 3
An evenly matched in-state rivalry game was ultimately decided by the leg of Fort Hays State kicker Dante Brown. The senior was 4-for-4 on field goals - hitting from 34, 31, 42 and 21 yards - to propel the Tigers to it’s fourth straight win.
The lone touchdown of the night was scored by D.J. Hickman off a pass from Chance Fuller, helping the Tigers out to a 16-0 halftime lead.
MIAA Standings
School, Record
Central Missouri, 6-0
Northwest Missouri, 6-0
Pittsburg State, 5-1
Fort Hays State, 4-2
Missouri Western, 4-2
Nebraska-Kearney, 4-2
Central Oklahoma, 2-4
Emporia State, 2-4
Washburn, 2-4
Missouri Southern, 1-5
Lincoln, 0-6
Northeastern State, 0-6
AFCA Top 25 Rankings - Oct. 14
Rank School (1st votes), Pts.
1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (30), 797
2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1), 758
3. Minnesota St., 725
4. Tarleton St. (Texas) (1), 710
5. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.), 635
6. Notre Dame (Ohio), 621
7. Northwest Missouri St., 611
8. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 586
9. Slippery Rock (Pa.), 535
10. Indianapolis (Ind.), 526
11. Colorado School of Mines, 496
12. West Chester (Pa.), 427
13. Wingate (N.C.), 408
14. Central Missouri, 386
15. Colorado St.-Pueblo, 323
16. Bowie St. (Md.), 270
17. Grand Valley St. (Mich.), 247
18. Kutztown (Pa.), 231
19. Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 223
20. Texas A&M-Commerce, 218
21. Harding (Ark.), 188
22. Indiana (Pa.), 149
23. Minnesota-Duluth, 136
24. West Florida, 76
25. Angelo St. (Texas), 37
Dropped Out: Truman St. (Mo.) (24)
Others Receiving Votes: Virginia Union, 21; Ashland (Ohio), 18; Henderson St. (Ark.), 11; West Texas A&M, 11; Dixie St. (Utah), 9; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 3; East Stroudsburg (Pa.), 2; Missouri S&T, 2; Missouri Western St., 2; Eastern New Mexico, 1; Virginia St., 1.
Week Seven Schedule
Saturday, Oct. 19
Fort Hays at Pittsburg State, 1 p.m.
Missouri Western at Central Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Central Missouri at Emporia State, 2 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State at Nebraska-Kearney, 2 p.m.
Northeastern State at Lincoln , 2 p.m.
Washburn at Missouri Southern, 4 p.m.
