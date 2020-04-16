KANSAS CITY - Mules and Jennies fans get ready to relive some of your favorite Central Missouri moments of the past few years.
The MIAA has announced it will air classic games live from the 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Games will be shown live for free on the MIAA Network and the MIAA Facebook page at 6 p.m. every Thursday starting April 16 for the next 10 weeks.
Central Missouri will be featured in three of the MIAA Classic games.
Jennies Basketball will kickoff the 10-week series April 16 with the 2020 MIAA Tournament Championship game against Emporia State.
The two other games featuring Central Missouri will both feature Mules baseball.
May 7 will be the 2018 MIAA Tournament Championship game against Emporia State and June 11 will be the 2019 MIAA Tournament semifinal game against Missouri Southern.
Fans are encouraged to follow along with the games on social media and tweet/post thoughts and reactions.
MIAA Classics Schedule
- April 16 - 2020 MIAA Womens Basketball Championship Game (ESU vs. UCM) and 2020 MIAA Mens Basketball Championship Game (MSSU vs. NW)
- April 23 - 2017 MIAA Football Championship Clinching Game (NW vs. FHSU)
- April 30 - 2018 MIAA Volleyball Championship Game (WU vs. UNK)
- May 7 - 2018 MIAA Baseball Championship Game (ESU vs. UCM)
- May 14 - 2019 MIAA Womens Soccer Championship Game (NSU vs. UCO)
- May 21 - 2017 MIAA Volleyball Championship Game (MWSU vs. UNK)
- May 28 - 2018 MIAA Softball Championship Game 1 (ESU vs. UCO)
- June 4 - 2018 MIAA Women's Basketball Semifinal Game (PSU vs. FHSU)
- June 11 - 2019 MIAA Baseball Semifinal Game (MSSU vs. UCM)
- June 18 - 2019 MIAA Men's Basketball Semifinal (PSU vs. WU)
