KANSAS CITY — The MIAA announced its 2019-2020 dual meet wrestling awards.
Nebraska Kearney led the way with six individual weight class champions and two runners-up selections.
Central Oklahoma finished with four selections for the season including a champion.
Fort Hays State and Newman each had three selections including a pair of champions.
Central Missouri finished with three runner-up selections.
Conner Dalton, Central Missouri, finished runner up at 141lbs.
Austin Morgan, Central Missouri, finished runner-up at 157lbs.
John Ridle, Central Missouri, finished runner up at 165lbs.
The champions and runners-up were awarded by dual meet results and head coach voting determination.
