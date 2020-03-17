KANSAS CITY – The MIAA announced the appointment of a COVID-19 Task Force.
The task force will be responsible for monitoring and addressing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) issues for the conference office and MIAA member institutions.
The nine-person group includes an FAR, coach, student-athlete, NCAA Management Council representative, compliance administrators, a communications director and leaders of MIAA governance committees.
Along with considering MIAA issues, the task force is being asked to monitor decisions and actions by the NCAA and public health/government officials.
The group has the opportunity to also recommend policy changes or suggest administrative action by the association’s athletic directors and CEO Council, when necessary to address COVID-19 issues for the MIAA.
Lori Hopkins, deputy AD/SWA at Northwest Missouri State University, will chair the task force.
During the next several weeks, the MIAA’s task force will meet weekly to discuss important issues facing each MIAA institution and it will continue to promote the health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes and our MIAA campus communities. Below is the complete task force roster.
MIAA COVID-19 Task Force
Lori Hopkins, Chair of the COVID-19 Task Force (Northwest Missouri) - Deputy athletic director and the MIAA IRC chairperson
Kristy Bayer (Emporia State) - Deputy athletic director and chairperson of the MIAA AAC
Mackenzie O'Neill (Missouri Western) - Soccer student-athlete and MIAA Representative on the NCAA DII SAAC
Jim Johnson (Pittsburg State) - Athletic director and MIAA representative on the NCAA Division II Management Council
Scott Unruh (Nebraska Kearney) - FAR and former chairperson of the MIAA IRC
Matt Cochran (Northeastern State) - Interim athletic director / compliance
John Moseley (Lincoln) - Head mens basketball coach / athletic director
Gene Cassell (Washburn) - Assistant athletic director / Communications
Kathy Anderson (Central Missouri) - Senior associate athletic director / Compliance
