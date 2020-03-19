KANSAS CITY — The MIAA released its academic awards for the 2019-2020 season in the sport of wrestling.
This year, nearly 40 student athletes were recognized for their work in the classroom.
Four Mules were placed on the academic honor roll, Joe Brady, Austin Morgan, Jesse Reser and Dakota Thevel. I
n order to be eligible for the academic honor roll, student athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.00 or above at their current institution and have at least two full terms of attendance, excluding summer terms.
For Brady, this is his second time on the MIAA academic honor roll. He has a 3.15 GPA in occupational safety. Morgan sports a 3.16 GPA in engineering technology. Reser and Thevel were both academic honor roll members in 2019.
Reser has a 3.24 GPA in physical education and Thevel a 3.17 GPA in finance.
The MIAA will announce zademic awards for freshmen and newcomers at the end of the spring semester.
