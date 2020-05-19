KANSAS CITY - The MIAA released the 2020 academic awards for the outdoor track and field season.
The association announced members of the ments track and field MIAA Academic Honor Roll and Academic Excellence Award.
However, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the cancellation of spring sports, the MIAA did not issue an all-conference team during the outdoor track and field season, which also took away the Scholar-Athlete Award.
In total, more than 160 students across the MIAA were recognized for their academic achievements.
Central Missouri had 24 Mules named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, more than any other team in the MIAA.
Additionally, Brett Shaffer earned the MIAA's highest academic honor, the MIAA Academic Excellence Award with a 4.0 GPA in biology.
MIAA Academic Honor Roll members must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at their current institution to be recognized.
Central Missouri track and field academic honor roll members: Brent Alumbaugh, Cade Conley, Trent Davis, Cain Fowles, Garrett Francis, Christopher Goodwin, Vincent Hobbie, Jan Jansky, Brad Jenkins, Alex Kirk, Paul Lanigan, Dalton Lewallen, Nathan Manning, Jared Mentz, Trey Miller, Derek Nugent, Alex Philipps, Calaway Scholes, Brett Shaffer, Ben Sporleder, Austin Staib, Nick Victor, Jacob Weber and Andre Williams.
The MIAA will announce academic awards for freshmen and newcomers at the end of the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.