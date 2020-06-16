MIAA logo
KANSAS CITY — The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The plans included modifications of the regular season schedules and championships in all sports.

In response to the NCAA requirements in maximum and minimum allowable contests and dates for the 2020-2021 season, the CEO Council approved a new 10-game football schedule and the elimination of non-conference play in mens and womens basketball and womens soccer.

Volleyball will have the option to request to consolidate dates which would make non-conference matches available if desired.

The council also approved modifying the brackets and dates for the 2020-2021 MIAA Championships.

Modifying regular season schedules and championships were cost-savings measures for each institution and the Conference Office due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another action approved by the CEO Council was to place The MIAA Network in a pay-per-view model for all sports and allow fans access to all sporting events on the network.

The plan makes the network the first digital platform in NCAA Division II to be exclusively pay-per-view.

The MIAA states fans will also see new enhancements in the quality of each broadcast and benefits like full HD, 1080p video quality and full distribution through an all-new MIAA Network mobile app for iOS and Android with push notifications.

Each action plan was approved during the CEO Council Virtual Meeting on Monday, June 15.

Along with the approved actions, the Association's CEO's received updates from the Institutional Representatives Council (IRC) and the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).

2020-21 Regular Season and Championships

Baseball

Regular season: Follow NCAAcontests and dates requirements for 2020-2021; mid-week games moved to weekend series

  • Moved to two-day conference series (doubleheader and single game)

Postseason: Reduced from two weekends to one weekend

  • Eight-team double elimination bracket, over four Days

Football

Regular Season: New 10-game schedule; week one will be a bye week for all teams; no Thursday games

Mens and Womens Basketball

Regular season: eliminated all non-conference opportunities; continue with existing conference schedule

Postseason: Reduced from five-day event to four-day event

  • Bracket will be top eight teams in the standings

Mens and Womens Golf

Regular Season: Follow NCAA contests and dates requirements for 2020-2021; Continue with existing designated events

Postseason: Reduced from three-day event to two-day event

Mens and Womens Track and Field

Regular Season: Follow NCAA contests and dates requirements for 2020-2021

Postseason: Consolidation of meet schedule from three days to two days

Softball

Regular Season: Follow NCAA contests and dates requirements for 2020-2021

  • Continue with existing conference schedule

Postseason: Championship to be conducted at Central Oklahoma

  • Eight-team double elimination bracket, over four days

Volleyball

Regular Season: Request to consolidate contests to single dates of competition permitted

  • Non-conference contests may be available

Postseason: Reduced from three-day event to two-day event at highest seed

  • Bracket will be top six teams in the standings

Womens Soccer

Regular Season: Continue with existing conference schedule; adjusted "Non-Conference MIAA" contests

  • Flex schedule for the final week, top eight teams match-up to determine four advancing seeds for championship
  • Flex schedule for the final week, teams 9-12 Match-up based on geographic proximity

Postseason: Reduced from two-weekend event to one weekend event

  • Bracket will be four winning teams in matches during flex week

Wrestling

Regular Season: Follow NCAA contests and dates requirements for 2020-2021; Continue with existing dual schedule

