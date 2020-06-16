KANSAS CITY — The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The plans included modifications of the regular season schedules and championships in all sports.
In response to the NCAA requirements in maximum and minimum allowable contests and dates for the 2020-2021 season, the CEO Council approved a new 10-game football schedule and the elimination of non-conference play in mens and womens basketball and womens soccer.
Volleyball will have the option to request to consolidate dates which would make non-conference matches available if desired.
The council also approved modifying the brackets and dates for the 2020-2021 MIAA Championships.
Modifying regular season schedules and championships were cost-savings measures for each institution and the Conference Office due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Another action approved by the CEO Council was to place The MIAA Network in a pay-per-view model for all sports and allow fans access to all sporting events on the network.
The plan makes the network the first digital platform in NCAA Division II to be exclusively pay-per-view.
The MIAA states fans will also see new enhancements in the quality of each broadcast and benefits like full HD, 1080p video quality and full distribution through an all-new MIAA Network mobile app for iOS and Android with push notifications.
Each action plan was approved during the CEO Council Virtual Meeting on Monday, June 15.
Along with the approved actions, the Association's CEO's received updates from the Institutional Representatives Council (IRC) and the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).
2020-21 Regular Season and Championships
Baseball
Regular season: Follow NCAAcontests and dates requirements for 2020-2021; mid-week games moved to weekend series
- Moved to two-day conference series (doubleheader and single game)
Postseason: Reduced from two weekends to one weekend
- Eight-team double elimination bracket, over four Days
Football
Regular Season: New 10-game schedule; week one will be a bye week for all teams; no Thursday games
Mens and Womens Basketball
Regular season: eliminated all non-conference opportunities; continue with existing conference schedule
Postseason: Reduced from five-day event to four-day event
- Bracket will be top eight teams in the standings
Mens and Womens Golf
Regular Season: Follow NCAA contests and dates requirements for 2020-2021; Continue with existing designated events
Postseason: Reduced from three-day event to two-day event
Mens and Womens Track and Field
Regular Season: Follow NCAA contests and dates requirements for 2020-2021
Postseason: Consolidation of meet schedule from three days to two days
Softball
Regular Season: Follow NCAA contests and dates requirements for 2020-2021
- Continue with existing conference schedule
Postseason: Championship to be conducted at Central Oklahoma
- Eight-team double elimination bracket, over four days
Volleyball
Regular Season: Request to consolidate contests to single dates of competition permitted
- Non-conference contests may be available
Postseason: Reduced from three-day event to two-day event at highest seed
- Bracket will be top six teams in the standings
Womens Soccer
Regular Season: Continue with existing conference schedule; adjusted "Non-Conference MIAA" contests
- Flex schedule for the final week, top eight teams match-up to determine four advancing seeds for championship
- Flex schedule for the final week, teams 9-12 Match-up based on geographic proximity
Postseason: Reduced from two-weekend event to one weekend event
- Bracket will be four winning teams in matches during flex week
Wrestling
Regular Season: Follow NCAA contests and dates requirements for 2020-2021; Continue with existing dual schedule
