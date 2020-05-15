KANSAS CITY - The MIAA announced its 2019-20 academic awards for the sport of womens golf.
Central Missouri had eight golfers make the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and one earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the cancellation of spring sports, the MIAA did not issue an All-Conference team in womens golf, which also took away the Scholar-Athlete award.
In total, more than 40 students across the MIAA were recognized for their academic achievements.
Central Missouri had eight Jennies earn nine academic awards.
UCM's eight members on the Academic Honor Roll were the most of any team.
The MIAA's highest academic honor, the MIAA Academic Excellence award, requires a cumulative GPA of 4.0.
The Jennies Elizabeth Leath was one of only five MIAA golfers to earn that award this year and the only senior.
Leath carries a 4.0 GPA in accountancy.
MIAA Academic Honor Roll members must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0.
They must also have at least two terms of attendance at their current institution to be recognized.
Central Missouri Jennies golf academic honor roll members:
- Brinkley Beever
- Madison Grisham
- Isabella Hadden
- Rosie Klausner
- Maggie Kohl
- Elizabeth Leath
- Olivia Sobaski
- Emma Solovic
The MIAA will announce academic awards for freshmen and newcomers at the end of the spring.
