CORAL SPRINGS, Florida - Although the womens golf season was cut short early this spring, the Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) still proceeded to award All-Region honors.
That's good news for Central Missouri who placed two on the All-Region team for the 2019-20 season.
Sophomore Rosie Klausner and senior Olivia Sobaski represented Central Missouri on the WGCA All-Central Region team.
The Jennies were one of only two Central Region teams with multiple selections and the only MIAA team.
This is the second All-Region award for Sobaski who last year earned the first-ever All-Region award in the history of the program.
For her senior year, Sobaski held an average score of 77.00 for 15 rounds.
In seven events, she had three top 10 finishes and one top five finish, placing third at the UCO Classic.
Sobaski set a new Jennies record shooting a 69 in round two of the MIAA Fall Preview.
She is the first Jennie to ever shoot below 70 for a round.
For Klausner, this is her first-ever All-Region award.
In her 15 rounds this season, she had an average score of 75.13 shots per round.
That score was good for second in the MIAA and third in the Central Region.
In seven events this season, Klausner was in the top 10 six times, top five three times and was the individual winner at the Central Region Fall Preview.
In the Jennies final tournament of the year, the Emerald Coast Classic, Klausner set a new UCM record with a 54-hole score of 219.
She also matched the second lowest 36-hole score (144) and 18-hole score (70) this season.
Klausner and Sobaski helped UCM to two tournament victories in 2019-20.
They finished in the top 10 in all seven of their events and in the top four in six.
