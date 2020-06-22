WARRENSBURG — Central Missouri mens basketball coach Doug Karleskint announced the signing of Jalen Blaize to a grant-in-aid.
Blaize will have two seasons of eligibility for the Mules.
"We're thrilled to add Jalen to our program," Karleskint said. "He's a great fit for our team on both ends of the floor, and his character will be an asset to our campus and community."
A 6'3" 190-pound guard, Blaize comes to UCM after spending the past two seasons playing for coach Steve Soza at Western Wyoming Community College in Rock Spring, Wyoming.
As a sophomore, Blaize had 14 games of double-figure scoring, with a high of 21 points in a road win at Western Nebraska.
For the season, he averaged 8.3 points per game while shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line.
Blaize helped the Mustangs to a 30-4 record, culminating in the NJCAA Division I Region IX Championship.
WWCC had qualified for the national tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic ultimately canceled the rest of the postseason.
"Jalen was a very important piece for a team that won a lot of games this season," Karleskint said. "He understands how his strengths as a player translates to winning. That's one thing we loved about him on film – he played to his strengths. He's a very good shooter, and he has the ability to make plays off the bounce as well. He also impacts the game on the defensive end of the floor, and takes a lot of pride in that aspect of his game."
A native of Brooklyn, New York, Blaize played at South Shore High School, a perennial power in New York's PSAL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.