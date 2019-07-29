ST. JOSEPH — Distractions became the norm for the Chiefs this offseason.
From Tyreek Hill’s child abuse investigation, to signing another player with a domestic violence history in Frank Clark, the absence of defensive tackle Chris Jones only added to the drama.
With each of his teammates — including Hill — reporting to St. Joseph for camp to build on an AFC Championship trip, Jones knew he couldn’t miss out.
“No distractions, focus on winning the Super Bowl and a new defense,” Jones told the media following the team’s second practice Sunday, July 28, at Missouri Western.
“I’m ready, I’m excited. I’m glad to be back and ready to work.”
Jones insisted his choice to stay in Miami was strictly to spend time with family, always planning to report to camp on time after missing all of OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
“I mean, nothing was gained. It was me wanting to spend time with my family but I’m back now and I’m focused on winning the Super Bowl,” Jones said. “I’m focused on being a dominant player on this defense and enjoying the process.”
Heading into the last year of his rookie deal and a $1.2 million payday, Jones reportedly is seeking a new deal in the range of Frank Clark’s, good for five years and more than $100 million.
Jones said he’s leaving the business up to his agents, spending his time doing two-a-days to cut down his body fat with the goal of “getting a six pack,” and also going to Disney World.
Playing for a new contract, Jones also faces the challenge of playing in a new scheme under a new defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo.
“It’s always important to get in the building, get the new plays going, get a feel of the new coaches and what you’re getting into,” Jones said, insisting he did look into the playbook throughout the offseason. “It’s always important to be around new teammates, you want to be around them. It was tough, but you know, I felt like it was right at the time.”
Though he was away, Jones made it a point to reach out to the team’s newest additions to lend tips on becoming a professional, a talk rookie Khalen Saunders said played a big role in his offseason.
“Get him in a routine, especially in this league you need a routine and how you go about yourself, especially on your eating habits which is hard coming from college,” Jones said. “Get them in a routine, get them understanding that the things you did in college you have to up it up a level when you get into the NFL.”Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said Saturday he hopes the Chiefs can keep Jones on the team long-term, “but there are a lot of considerations that go into that.” He was “delighted” to see Jones report Friday.
Because he remained away from the facility in Kansas City, Jones spent the early time at Scanlon Hall meeting his new teammates in Clark and Tyrann Mathieu.
“We come together as a brotherhood. Whatever is going on outside, we ignore it, and we focus on what we can control right here,” Jones said.
In terms of the future, Jones says he only wants to play in the red and gold.
“I would love to spend the rest of my career here and I’m quite sure we will work it out,” Jones said. “I’m not worried about that; I’m worried about learning the new schemes and plays on this defense.”
