INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA released its final regional rankings before the selection show and one thing that remains unchanged, Jennies basketball is still No. 1 in the region.
UCM is in the Central Region along with the Northern Sun and Great American Conferences.
The three conference tournament championship winners receive an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, along with the next five at-large teams for a field of eight.
The Jennies are first with a 22-4 overall and in-region record.
Their win against NAIA opponents from earlier in the season do not count towards NCAA rankings.
The Northern Sun already finished its conference tournament, however not all of those games are reflected in the regional ranking.
What we do know is that No. 10 St. Cloud State earned the conference’s automatic bid and guaranteed a spot in the tournament.
St. Cloud State defeated Minnesota Duluth in the conference championship game.
The GAC conference tournament began Thursday, March 5.
There was no change among the top-four teams in the poll.
Behind the Jennies remains Minnesota Duluth and Sioux Falls out of the Northern Sun and Emporia State.Moving up to No. 5 is Southwestern Oklahoma State from the GAC and Fort Hays State jumped up two spots to No. 6.
Two GAC schools make up the No. 7 and 8 spots with Southeastern Oklahoma falling to seven and Harding moving up to No. 8.
Nebraska-Kearney suffered the largest drop falling from No. 5 to No. 9 and St. Cloud, the NSIC Champions, is ranked 10th.
NCAA Central Region Rankings
1. Central Missouri
2. Minnesota Duluth
3. Sioux Falls
4. Emporia State
5. Southwestern Oklahoma State
6. Fort Hays State
7. Southeastern Oklahoma State
8. Harding
9. Nebraska-Kearney
10. St. Cloud State
