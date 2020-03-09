KEARNEY, Nebrasks — Central Missouri softball faced 30 to 40 mhp winds in its MIAA doubleheader against the Nebraks-Kearner Lopers on Saturday, March 7, in Nebraska.
After earning the first MIAA sweep of the season Friday night, March 6, against Fort Hays State, the Jennies split with Nebraska-Kearney on the road Saturday afternoon.
Game 1 - Nebraska-Kearney 6, Central Missouri 1
There was little offensive action in the first few innings as the Jennies accounted for all four hits through the bottom of the third.
Nebraska-Kearney was the first to score in the bottom of the fourth.
With two outs and a runner on second, Nicole Spykstra reached by a UCM error and scored Carlee Liesch to give the Lopers at 1-0 lead.
The Lopers recorded back-to-back singles scoring back-to-back runs to lead the Jennies by three moving into the top of the fifth.
Central Missouri scored its first and only run in the top of the fifth as Ashlyn Cook doubled down the right field line to score Lauryn Deer from second.
The Jennies finished 1-8 in their final at bats of the sixth and seventh innings.
Central Missouri left runners on base in six of the seven innings.
Cook was 2-3 with a single and a double.
Paige Petefish threw 4.1 innings in the circle, allowing six hits and six UNK runs scored while striking out five.
Game 2 - Central Missouri 7, Nebraska-Kearney 5
How It Happened:
The Jennies bats seemed to come alive in game two against the Lopers.
It was Deer again who scored the first UCM run.
After Sydney Wellshear walked, she stole second and Deer stole home.
Deer's run was followed with a single to left field by Makenzie McAtee to score Wellshear from second to give the Jens a 2-0 advantage after the first.
Central Missouri added three more runs off four hits and left two runners on base in the top of the third to lead 5-0.
Abbey Fischer began the three-run inning with a single to right right that would score pinch runner Amolee Hawkins.
Fischer was then driven home on an infield grounder to the left side by Wellshear.
Another single, this time off the bat of McAtee, scored Cook.
The Lopers rallied in the bottom of the third scoring five runs off five hits.
Wishard came into the circle to relieve Alexa Bradley.
Central Missouri regained its lead in the next inning as pinch runner Peyton Corrigan scored on an infield ground out by Fischer.
The Lopers finished with a total of 21 runners left on base compared to the Jens four.
Central Missouri also out-hit UNK 9-8.
McAtee finished with two hits and one walk in three at bats.
The designated player also drove in two runs while scoring one herself.
Wishard led UCM in the circle, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four batters in her 2.2 innings pitched.
Central Missouri softball (10-5, 3-1 MIAA) will return to action Tuesday, Mar. 10, in its 2020 home opener against Drury.
The Jennies are scheduled to begin game one of the doubleheader at 3 p.m. at UCM's South Rec Complex.
