Day two of the Gorilla Classic saw UCM Track and Field pick up right where they left off. Central Missouri finished with 18 top-10 finishes over two days and had a new school record in the process.
Day Two
Pole Vault
That school record was set by Cassie Jennings. It wasn't an easy run to the record for Jennings either. She missed on her first two bars at her opening height at 3.67m before a third-attempt clearance. Jennings again needed three attempts to get over the next bar at 3.82m. She settled in at that point needing just one jump at 3.92 and on jump two at 4.02m (13-2.25), made it over the bar for a new UCM indoor school record and automatically qualified for the National Championship meet. She had three good attempts at 4.12m, but exited the competition there for a fourth place finish.
Jennings wasn't the only UCM athlete with a great day in the pole vault. Jan Jansky set a new indoor personal-best clearing 17-2.75 which is an NCAA automatic qualifier and won the meet. Jansky cleared on his first attempt at all three bars and breaks a tie for fifth place all-time at UCM.
Vincent Hobbie was second behind Jansky jumping 16-10.75.
Throws
The Jennies had an event winner of their own in the shot put. Ashlan Burton threw 51-3.75 and set a new meet record for the win. Alisha Straws was seventh throwing 43-11.25.
Nate Cummings and Dalton Lewallen took third and fourth in the event. Cummings threw 58-9.5 for his second top-10 finish of the meet. Lewallen was fourth at 58-2.
Jumps
Brad Jenkins finished sixth in the triple jump leaping 48-2.75. Chris Goodwin and Brent Alumbaugh went back-to-back in 13th and 14th with Goodwin jumping 46-4.75 and Alumbaugh 45-9.25.
Camryn Holloman was the Jennies only triple jumper, she placed 29th at 35-8.75.
Hannah VanBuskirk and Haley Lindenbusch each were in the seeded high jump. They both cleared 5-5, but VanBuskirk took fifth place and Lindenbusch eighth based on number of attempts.
Sprints/Hurdles
Antonio Lay and Akeemo Minott each were seeded through to the preliminary round of the 60m dash. Lay finished 15h running 6.89 and Minott was 26th at 6.97.
Two Mules and two Jennies advanced through qualifying to the prelims of the 60m hurdles. Laia Gonzalez finished 21st overall after running 9.12. VanBuskirk matched a lifetime best at 9.16 and placed 23rd.
Brett Shaffer was UCM's top finisher in the 60m hurdles running 8.60 for 24th place. Trey Miller was in 28th place running 8.68.
Three Jennies set indoor personal-bests in the 400m. Destiney Nash placed 14th running 57.37 which moves her to seventh all-time at UCM. Taylor Larson (1:00.20) and Alex Foote (58.21) also ran indoor personal-bests in the event.
Jerald Allen was UCM's top finished in the quarter-mile running a personal-best 49.04 and placed 28th.
Relays
Two good performances from UCM's 4x400m relay teams. The Mules took fifth place as the team of Trey Miller, Jerald Allen, Blake Johnson and Jacob Weber ran a season-best 3:15.94.
The Jens also ran a season-best 3:52.95 to place sixth. That quartet was Alex Foote, Mariah Elmore, Laia Gonzalez and Destiney Nash.
Mid-Distance
Mariah Elmore had a top-10 finish in the 800m running 2:15.73 and placing seventh. Three other Jennies, Katie Bean (2:18.95), Alexis Sroor (2:28.30) and Karynn Caroll (2:28.81) all set PRs at that distance.
Derek Nugent as 33rd overall for the Mules running 1:57.70.
Distance
Alex Philipps led four Mules milers running a personal-best 4:23.60 and placing 30th. Jared Mentz was close behind running 4:25.47 and placed 37th.
Kimberlee Sewester was the lone Jennie to run the mile, doing so in 5:34.09 for 35th place.
Claire Myers ran the 3K for the Jens and was 35th. She ran a PR 11:14.78.
Day One
Sprints/Hurdles
Central Missouri performed well in the short sprints. The meet featured the qualifying round of the 60m dash and hurdles. Two Mules and two Jennies will advance to tomorrow's preliminary round in the 60m hurdles. Laia Gonzalez was second in the qualifying round running 8.95, just .02 shy off of her personal-best while Hannah VanBuskirk was .01 seconds off of her PR, running 9.17 and finishing 15th.
For the Mules, Trey Miller set a new PR running 8.44 and placed third in the qualifying. Brett Shaffer also advances to tomorrow's prelims after running 8.57 and placing 13th.
In the 200m dash, UCM had two shake up the all-time top-10 list. Lenetta Lee improved on her personal-best time and moved from ninth place to a tie for fifth with Emily Thole after running 25.62.
Antonio Lay broke 22 seconds in the event running 21.97 which is eighth all-time. Lay finished 20th overall in the race while Lee was 32nd. Lay will run tomorrow in the 60m dash as well. He and Akeemo Minott each move to the preliminary round based on their seeded times.
Kacey Kohlhof was the Jennies top finisher in the 60m dash qualifying, running 8.01. Kyzer Ramey ran 7.06 for the Mules.
Mid-Distance
UCM had just one compete in the men's and women's 600 yard run. Corey Timberlake set a new personal-best running 1:14.94 and finished 20th. Kyra Webster ran 1:31.43 to place 25th in her first career race at this distance.
Distance
Pitt State also ran the 5,000m Two Mules set personal-bests with Nick Victor taking 24th place in 15:05.64. Ben Sporleder was 49th running 15:45.11.
For the Jennies, Cynthia Togom was ninth despite falling down mid-race. She crossed the line in 18:23.98. Makenzie Stucker was 20th in 18:59.95.
Throws
Three of UCM's six top-10 finishers came in the weight throw. Nate Cummings got off only one legal throw, his first one, and finished eighth throwing 59-8.25.
Ashlan Burton was sixth for the Jennies throwing 54-9.5 while Rachel Schultz was right behind her in seventh throwing 53-3.75. Like Cummings, Burton's best throw also came on her first attempt.
Jumps
Two Mules were in the top-10 in the long jump. Chris Goodwin took third with a mark of 24-1.5 and Trey Miller sixth at 23-8.25.
Josiah Nilson competed in the open high jump, clearing 6-2.25 and finishing 11th in that competition.
Central Missouri has one more meet left before the MIAA Championships, that is the Arkansas Qualifier next week in Fayetteville, Ark. Friday, Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.