KANSAS CITY — No. 15 Jennies basketball defeated Washburn 65-61 on Thursday, March 5, in the quarterfinals of the MIAA Tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
The Jennies trailed 16-14 after one quarter and 28-27 at the half.
Washburn closed the half on a 4-0 run.
The Jennies turned it on in the third though.
The University of Central Missouri put up 23 points in the third quarter.
The Jennies led 50-46 with one quarter to play.
UCM scoring 23 points in the third was the most points scored in a single quarter by either squad in the contest.
The Jennies were held at 15 points or less in the other three quarters.
UCM scored 14 points in the first, 13 in the second and 15 in the fourth.
The Jennies used a 15-15 fourth quarter to advance in the tournament.
Morgan Fleming led all scorers with 20 points.
Megan Skaggs chipped in 15 points and Kim Crown had 10.
The Jennies struggled from behind the arc on Thursday going 1-20 from three-point land.
Washburn was 7-14 from behind the arc.
The Jennies will play for a spot in the conference tournament at noon on Saturday, March 7.
The Jennies will play the winner of the four-five game between Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State.
That game is slated for noon on Friday, March 6.
The Jennies swept both teams in the regular season meetings.
