No. 10 Central Missouri was on the verge of an upset of No. 3 Washburn, leading two sets to none, but the Ichabods stormed back to win three straight sets and take a 3-2 win the regular season finale on Saturday, Nov. 16. UCM ends the regular season at 21-8 and 15-5 in the MIAA.
The first two sets were close and needed to go into extra points. Set one saw 18 tied and nine lead changes. Neither team led by more than two points at any time in the first set. UCM got ahead 10-8 after a block from Hannah Engelken and Rylee Neigenfind, and after that it was a one-point game all the way to 22-21. The Jennies were at set point, 24-22, but a Washburn kill and UCM attack error tied the frame at 24. Still tied at 26, the Jennies got a kill from Neigenfind and an Ichabod attack error to take set one, 28-26.
Set two saw another 19 ties and five lead changes and again, neither team led by more than two at any point. Tied at 25, the Ichabods gave the set away with a pair of attack errors for a 2-0 Jennies lead. The Jens hit .366 in the set with 16 kills while the Ichabods committed eight attack and three service errors.
Washburn jumped on top early in set three and never looked back. They scored four of the first five points and forced a Jennies timeout. Leading by two, 7-5, the Ichabods used a 7-2 run to break the set open and led by seven, 14-7. UCM never got closer than four and the Ichabods went on to a 25-14 win.
The Ichabods again led early in set four after taking a 3-2 lead and led the rest of the way to a 25-18 win. The Jennies fought back to get within two, 18-16, thanks to a 10-4 run, but the Ichabods held off the Jennies rally scoring seven of the final nine points to send the match to a fifth set.
Washburn led for all of set five, scoring the first four points. The Jennies clawed back to within one, 13-12, but a kill and ball-handling error gave the Ichabods a 15-12 win.
The Ichabods landed 20 more kills, 71-51 and hit .201 to the Jennies .176.
The two teams scored points in different ways. Washburn landed 71 kills and served up six aces while the Jennies blocked 19 attacks.
Washburn's defense was strong all afternoon with 92 digs to the Jens 67.
Sydney Lierz hit .350 with a team-high 15 kills.
Engelken blocked 10 Ichabod attacks and picked up six kills, becoming the first Jennies since 2007 to record double-digit blocks.
Audrey Fisher and Neigenfind each added nine kills.
Ally Offerdahl passed out 45 assists.
Abby Skrastins dug out a game-high 28 digs and Jackie Storm added 15.
The Jennies earned the No. 3 seed in next week's MIAA Tournament. They will play No. 6 Central Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at HyVee Arena in Kansas City.
Central Missouri 3, Emporia State 0
Central Missouri Jennies Volleyball took care of business on senior night on Friday evening, Nov. 15, at the Multipurpose Building. The Jens swept the Emporia State Hornets 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-20.
Set one was tight to start before the Jens made a big run to break it open. UCM led by two, 11-9, before going on an 8-0 run to turn a two-point lead, into a 10-point lead, 19-9. The Hornets hit four attack errors during the stretch and Jackie Storm landed back-to-back service aces. UCM was able to cruise from there, ending set one on a kill from Hannah VanBuskirk.
UCM needed to mount a comeback to take a 2-0 match lead. The Hornets led by two, 14-12, when the Jennies flipped the script and took a two point lead of their own, 16-14 thanks to four straight points. Audrey Fisher put down three kills during the 4-0 spurt. UCM never trailed again and finished the frame by scoring nine of the final 11 points. The Jens got three straight kills to end it, two by senior Rylee Neigenfind.
The Jennies jumped out to a nice lead in set three, but needed to hold off a Hornet rally. After two straight Hornet errors, the Jennies led by seven, 12-5, their largest lead of the set. Emporia State closed the the gap to two on a number of occasions, including late at 21-19, but couldn't get any closer. Audrey Fisher scored the last two kills for UCM as the Jens put away the Hornets, 25-20.
The Jennies dominated in every facet of the game. UCM hit .317 and held the Hornets to a .134 attack percentage.
Fisher put down a game-high 12 kills and hit .588 for the match along with three service aces and two blocks.
This is the first time the Jennies have won 15 or more MIAA games since 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.