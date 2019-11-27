Central Missouri Jennies volleyball has qualified for the 2019 NCAA Postseason. The Jennies claimed the No. 7 seed in the Central Region, reaching the postseason for a 35th time.
UCM play No. 2 Minnesota Duluth in a rematch from a year ago in the Central Region Quarterfinals.
The NCAA field carries eight teams in the Central Region. The Central Region is comprised of teams from the MIAA, Northern Sun and Great American Conference. Conference Tournament Champions Nebraska-Kearney, Concordia-St. Paul and Oklahoma Baptist earned automatic qualifying bids. The remaining five were at-large bids with teams made up from three conferences.
Nebraska-Kearney earned the region's No. 1 overall seed and will play host for the entirety of the Regional Championship. They play GAC Champions Oklahoma Baptist. The Lopers were also the host last year and fell in the quarterfinal round to No. 8 seed Harding.
Additional matchups see No. 4 Northern State and No. 5 St. Cloud State in a battle of Northern Sun foes. No. 3 Concordia-St. Paul of the Northern Sun hosts No. 6 Washburn of the MIAA.
The regional championship will be held in two weeks, Dec. 5-7.
NCAA Central Region
Team Record
1. Nebraska-Kearney (MIAA) 33-0
2. Minnesota Duluth (NSIC) 24-6
3. Concordia-St. Paul (NSIC) 25-7
4. Northern State (NSIC) 24-5
5. St. Cloud State (NSIC) 25-6
6. Washburn (MIAA) 27-3
7. Central Missouri (MIAA) 23-9
8. Oklahoma Baptist (GAC) 28-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.