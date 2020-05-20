KANSAS CITY - The MIAA released the 2020 academic awards for the womens outdoor track and field season.
The association announced the womens members of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll and Academic Excellence Award.
However, due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the cancellation of spring sports, the MIAA did not issue an all-conference team during the outdoor track and field season, which also took away the Scholar-Athlete Award.
In total, more than 215 students across the MIAA were recognized for their academic achievements.
Central Missouri had 30 Jennies named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll, more than any other team in the MIAA.
Five of the 30 also earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award, the conference's highest academic achievement, with a cumulative GPA of 4.0.
MIAA Academic Honor Roll members must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at their current institution to be recognized.
Central Missouri track and field Academic Excellence Award winners:
- Ashlan Burton
- Taylor Larson
- Haley Lindenbusch
- Sami Skibell
- Hannah VanBuskirk
Central Missouri track and field academic honor roll members: Emma Bassford, Katie Bean, Baylie Bellin, Ashlan Burton, Karynn Carroll, Mariah Elmore, Audrey Fisher, Alex Foote', Laia Gonzalez, Cassie Jennings, Nicole Johnson, Kacey Kohlhof, Taylor Larson, Haley Lindenbusch, Cate Maynard, Claire Myers, Lauren Nelson, Hannah Rodina, Callie Ruffener, Rachel Schultz, Kimberlee Sewester, Sam Simpson, Sami Skibell, Alexis Sroor, Jyl Stewart, Alisha Straws, Cynthia Togom, Hannah VanBuskirk, Kyra Webster and Madi Wulfekotter.
The MIAA will announce academic awards for freshmen and newcomers at the end of the spring semester.
