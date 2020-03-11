WARRENSBURG — When the Jennies played their final regular season home game on Feb. 18, coach Dave Slifer said it was not a curtain call for the seniors in front of the home crowd.
And on Friday, March 13, Slifer will have predicted correctly as his squad will face Southwestern Oklahoma State in the opening round of the Central Region Tournament at the Multipurpose Building on the University of Central Missouri campus.
“Senior Night is supposed to be a closing of a chapter of this is going to be the last time you play on your home court but we did not want that to be the last time and we are grateful it was not,” senior Megan Skaggs said Wednesday, March 11.
The Jennies learned on Sunday, March 8, that they earned the No. 1 seed in the Central Region Tournament and will host the eight-team tournament.
“It really does mean a lot, having that home court advantage means a ton to us,” Skaggs said. “We have went other places every single year so we realize how much of an advantage it really gives us. Just to have the community come out and support us means a lot.”
Since joining the Jennies as a freshman in the 2016-2017 season, Skaggs has been part of three regional tournaments, all on the road.
Since 2017, when Skaggs was a freshman, the Jennies have played the regional tournament in 2017 in Searcy, Arkansas; in 2018 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and in 2019 inHays, Kansas.
Regional tournament number four for Skaggs, though, will be played in the comfort of UCM’s home gym.
UCM is 13-0 at home this season.
The Jennies are a combined 46-6 since the 2016-2017 season.
By playing on Friday, Skaggs will become the Jennies all-time leader in games played with 128.
“Well, we have had a lot of success at home,” Slifer said Wednesday, March 11. “We would like to think we could continue that success in the regional tournament.”
In the last threes seasons, UCM has gone 8-2 in the NCAA Tournament games.
The Jennies are 28-21 all-time in postseason games.
UCM is coming off a three-game stretch in the conference tournament last week at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
The Jennies opened the tournament on Thursday, March 5, with a 1-20 performance from behind the three-point arc in a quarterfinal win over Washburn.
“This gym is really bright so we blamed it on the lights the other day,” UCM senior Morgan Fleming said of Thursday’s three-point shooting performance after Saturday’s, March 7, tournament semifinal win.
The Jennies seemed to settle in at Municipal Auditorium after the quarterfinal game topping Fort Hays State on Saturday in the semifinal round and Emporia State in tournament championship game on Sunday, March 9.
“Definitely more comfortable,” Skaggs said of getting to play the regional tournament at home. “We had some players who had never even played in that gym (Municipal Auditorium) before and these are the goals we shoot on every single day so I think that will definitely play a part in how we play this weekend.”
Before the Jennies clinched the regional No. 1 seed, UCM trailed Emporia State by seven heading into the final quarter of the conference tournament’s championship game.
Before Sunday, UCM had not won a conference tournament title since 1990.
Slifer said UCM had hopes of hosting the regional in 2018 before an early exit in the conference tournament cost it the opportunity.
UCM then lost to Fort Hays State in the title game of the conference tournament in 2019.
“The feeling last year when we got beat in the championship game by Hays and the feeling feeling the year before when Lindenwood knocked us out way early was not very much fun,” Slifer said. “They want to be known as some of the best players to have ever dawned a Jennies uniform and one of the ways to do that is win tournaments, win games, win regionals, win conference tournaments and regular season and they did that.”
Slifer credited the UCM faithful for the Jennies ability to overcome the seven-point deficit and for Skaggs and Fleming to cross off being conference tournament champions on their resumes.
“Our fans stayed with it and there has probably been times when we have not had that great of support in Kansas City,” Slifer said. “It was really a lot of fun to celebrate with our fans.”
Slifer said the community’s support over recent years has truly helped his team.
“I want to buy a steak dinner for every fan that came up to that thing (the NCAA championship game in 2018), so I am just glad we can do it at our own site,” Slifer said.
While Slifer said he is proud of how his team played in the 2018 regional on the road, he said he is excited for the players to get to play the regional tournament at home.
“We played very good basketball for three games up in Sioux Falls in the regional tournament,” Slifer said. “Was able to win it on the road and now we have the opportunity to do it in front of our own fans.”
Southwestern Oklahoma State enters Warrensburg as the No. 8 seed in the tournament.
“They are an interesting team because they try and spread you out on offense,” Slifer said.
Southwestern Oklahoma won its final seven regular season games but went one-and-done at the Great American Conference Tournament.
Southwestern Oklahoma State had UCM’s number in the 2013 regional winning 73-71 and the 2019 regional winning 75-72.
“Last year, we let one slip away,” Slifer said.
In the last meeting, the Jennies tied the game on a three from Skaggs with 17 seconds to play, but the Bulldogs knocked in a three at the buzzer for the win.
UCM is 1-2 all-time against Southwestern Oklahoma State.
UCM’s lone win in the series came in Nov. 21, 1987, when the Jennies won 82-65.
As the Jennies enter this year’s meeting with Southwestern Oklahoma State with a nine-game winning streak, Slifer looked back at the growth of his team throughout the year.
“It has been such an interesting season,” he said.
UCM started the season 3-3 with two losses on the road and one at a neutral site. Two of the losses came to ranked teams.
There was also a point this season where UCM was not ranked.
The Jennies have been ranked by the WBCA in 47 of the last 54 polls dating back to the 2016-2017 season.
But now the Jennies hold their own fate in their hands as the No. 1 seed in the Central Region.
“We are just taking it one game at a time because you never know when the next game will be your last one,” Skaggs said. “We are just taking it day-by-day and just preparing the best we can.”
The Jennies are currently ranked No. 12 nationally in the most recent Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Poll and No. 8 in the Division II Sports Information Directors of America Poll, both as of Monday, March 9.
Southwestern Oklahoma is receiving votes in both polls.
Central Missouri has hosted an NCAA regional six times previously, last doing so in the 1989-1990 season.
The last time UCM made four straight NCAA appearances was between 1982 and 1991 when the Jennies made it nine straight years.
As the players try to prepare for hosting the regional tournament, Slifer said he too must put away distractions and memories of hosting past regional tournaments in preparation for this weekend.
Slifer was part of hosting two regional tournaments with Missouri Western in 1997 and 2002.
“It has been since 2002 since I have been part of hosting a regional and that left me with a bad taste in my mouth,” Slifer said during a press conference Sunday afternoon after winning the MIAA Tournament.
Much like the players though, Slifer said he must put that aside and focus on the task at hand.
“Monday, we were all exhausted,” Slifer said. “I did not see one player and barely a coach on Monday. We got away from each other and yesterday’s, Tuesday, March 10, practice was an hour-long practice, very good practice.”
He said he hopes his team comes prepared to help check off a couple more goals for the senior duo of Skaggs and Fleming this weekend.
“That is another box I would like those two seniors to check off is to host a regional and go ahead and win it,” Slifer said.
Slifer said playing at home helps keep the players in their routine schedule.
“I think they are kind of in a normal routine,” Slifer said.
The Jennies will open region play at 5 p.m. Friday at the Multipurpose Building.
The regional games will be played Friday; Saturday, March 14; and Monday, March 16, at the Multipurpose Building.
“All we can do is take a look at Southwest Oklahoma,” Slifer said.
He said the team has had a new outlook on the season since losing to Missouri Western on Feb. 8.
“I said, guys, this hurts, all we need to do now is win 15 more games and you guys will be extremely happy,” Slifer said.
Now all that stands between UCM and that goal is six more wins.
“I plead with the fans to come on out because this is hopefully the last three home games (of the season),” Slifer said.
