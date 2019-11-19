Jennies take down Union in home opener

WARRENSBURG - No. 11 Jennies basketball evened its record with a 67-58 win over Union (RV) in their home opener on Monday, Nov. 18.
UCM returned home for the first time this season and also got back key-transfer Ryann Stearns from an injury that kept her out for the opening two weeks of the season.
The sophomore logged 31 minutes in her first start for the Jennies, chipping in five points and four rebounds.
“She is just a very solid player that is going to get better and better,” Central Missouri coach Dave Slifer said. “She has been off for two weeks now and came in and played well. We are just more solid with her.”
The return of Stearns helped Central Missouri notch it’s season-high for points with 67, after averaging 54.5 points in three road contests to start the season.
“We’ve got a lot of new kids and we just couldn’t figure out how to score,” Slifer said. “I think we are still going to have some troubles for a while, but it was obviously much better tonight.
The Jennies got off on the right foot in the first quarter, leading 15-12 despite shooting 3 of 11 from three and 6 of 17 overall.
“Right now we are over dependant on the three,” Slifer said. “We have probably watched too many NBA games and seen the analytics. We’ve got to drive and we did not drive and put any pressure on them at times that we can.”
UCM finished the night 6 of 25 from beyond the arc, with nearly 50% of their total shots coming from long range.
“Our numbers are horrible right now, offensively and from the three, and they will get good, but it needs to be penetration and then a kick out or a post up then a kick out,” Slifer said. “We are just bailing out with just off the dribble type threes.”
A trio of 3-pointers late in the second quarter from Gigi McAtee, Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs allowed the Jennies to stake out a 32-27 lead at the break.
The Bulldogs outscored UCM 15-13 in the third frame, overtaking the Jennies at the midway point of the quarter at 35-34.
Central Missouri outscored Union 11-7 in the final five minutes of the third quarter to lead 45-42 heading into the fourth quarter.
Both sides traded possession of the lead until Fleming knocked down a pair of free throws to give the Jennies a 55-54 lead with 4:09 left and start a 10-0 UCM run.
Kim Crown put the finishing touches on the win, hauling in a pass from Fleming in transition then finishing at the rim for a five-point edge, 59-54, with 1:58 left, which Slifer called the play of the game.
Central Missouri converted 10 of its 12 free throws in the final four minutes to seal the win.
Fleming finished with a game-high 19 points followed by Skaggs’ 15 points.
Union finished the night with just six points in transition after coming in averaging close to 20 points from its fast break with Jennies tallying 11 points in transition.
“They are team that scores about twenty-five percent of their buckets on fast breaks,” Slifer siad.
Central Missouri will host William Jewell on at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 26.
