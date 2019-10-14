Jennies tabbed second in MIAA preseason polls

KANSAS CITY - The Central Missouri women’s basketball team enters the 2019 season pegged as the No. 2 team in the MIAA by both the Coaches and Media Preseason poll.
“Last year, getting picked first we had a lot of pressure and I’m not sure that we handled that as well as we would have liked,” Central Missouri senior Morgan Fleming said. “Being the underdog and having a little chip on your shoulder isn’t a bad thing.”
Central Missouri received four first place votes in the Coaches poll and tallied 160 points, six behind Fort Hays State, who received 10 first place votes. In the Media poll, the Jennies garnered 263 points and six first place votes, trailing Fort Hays again.
The Jennies return two full-times starters from a season ago in Meagan Skaggs and Fleming along with part-time starters Kim Crown, Morgan VanHyfte and Peyton Taylor.
Skaggs and Fleming are the only remaining starters from the Jennies national championship in 2017.
“They’ve been four year starters for us and we are certainly looking forward to their senior year,” Central Missouri head coach Dave Slifer said. “They’ve always been leaders, but now they are the oldest in the group.”
“It’s kind of setting in that this is our last everything,” Skaggs said. “I think we are just taking it in and leaving it all out on the court.”
Central Missouri’s biggest question mark heading into the season is replacing the production of All-America guard Paige Redmond, now a graduate assistant with the team. Redmond averaged 15.9 points per game as the team’s leading scorer, and was also the team’s primary ball handler and handled the offense late in the shot clock.
“We wanted to make sure that we had somebody to take over for Paige Redmond,” Slifer said. “We have a couple kids that have been in the program - Gigi McAtee and Adria Costa - so we’ve got a little bit of experience there and I just can’t see what happens when we start going through full practices.”
In addition to McAtee and Costa, the Jennies brought in Elisha Davis, a senior transfer from Bradley University, to help bolster the position.
UCM added to its depth with the additions of Division I transfer Ryan Stearns from the University of Texas- San Antonio and junior college transfer Nija Collier.
Collier, the 2018 Spalding D2 Junior College Player of the Year, averaged a near-double-double for the national champion Kansas City Kansas Community College, scoring 17.9 points per game and hauling in 9.7 rebounds per game.
“I think she’ll bring a little bit more athleticism to our group,” Slifer said on Collier. “She is very strong and a very good rebounder and one of the things she does so well is pass the ball and she is a great passer. ...It’s going to be interesting seeing how she fits into the league, but I think she has a couple good role models in Mo (Fleming) and Meg (Skaggs).”
Central Missouri begins its season with an exhibition at Drake on Oct. 29. The Jennies first home game isn’t until Nov. 18 against Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.