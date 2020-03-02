Central Missouri Softball wrapped up play in the Washburn Invitational on Sunday, March 1,with a win against Sioux Falls and a loss to Missouri-St. Louis in extra innings. The Jennies finished 3-2 in the tournament and now post an overall record of 7-2.
Game One
Central Missouri 6, Sioux Falls 5
After holding the Cougars with two runners on base in the top of the first, the Jennies scored two runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Jessica Sader hit Lauryn Deer home with a single to left center, then another single through the left side by Sydney Wellshear scored Sader.
Central Missouri gained a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning which began with another Deer run scored.
Deer was hit home on a single up the middle by Bailey Fowler, then another single up the middle by Ashlyn Cook scored Fowler.
Sioux Falls rallied in the top of the third, scoring five runs off six hits and a UCM error.
The Jennies regained their lead in the bottom of the fifth as Fowler scored off a double to left center by Makenzie McAtee, then another Wellshear single scored McAtee.
The Cougars left two runners on base in the final innings as Pagie Petefish and the Jennies defense held USF to win it 6-5.
Sioux Falls out hit the Jennies 12-10.
Central Missouri left only three runners on base while the Cougars felt 11, seven of which were in scoring position.
Alexa Bradley earned the win against Sioux Falls. She pitched three full innings with no runs scored.
Petefish came in the top of the sixth and earned the save. Petefish struck out two of the four batters she faced.
Game Two
Missouri-St. Louis 5, Central Missouri 4
Central Missouri took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third as Abbey Fischer was hit home on a line out by Fowler.
The Jennies and the Tritons each recorded three-up, three-down outings on defense in the first, second and fourth innings.
Cook scored the second run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Sader in the top of the sixth.
Makenzie Cooper made it a 3-0 Jennies lead with a single to right field which would score Wellshear from second in the top of the seventh.
The Tritons rallied in what would have been their final at bats. UMSL scored three runs off four hits to send the game into extra innings tied 3-3.
UMSL outscored the Jennies one run in the top of the eighth with two in the bottom half of the inning to secure the Tritons the 5-4 victory.
Petefish pitched the full seven innings, allowing 10 hits and three runs scored in 31 at bats.
Gentry Wishard entered the game in the eighth inning.
The Jennies were outhit 8-13 but left just four runners on base compared to the Tritons seven.
Jennies Softball will compete in their first double-header of the season on Tuesday, March 3 against William Jewell. Game one is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. in Liberty, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.