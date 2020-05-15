KANSAS CITY - The MIAA announced its 2020 academic awards for the sport of softball.
The association announced the academic honor roll and the Academic Excellence Award, however due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the cancellation of spring sports, the MIAA did not issue an all-conference team in softball, which also took away the Scholar-Athlete Award.
In total, more than 130 students across the MIAA were recognized for their academic achievements.
The Jennies had 12 make the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Aubrey Daniel and Brie Murray also earned the MIAA's highest academic achievement, the MIAA Academic Excellence Award with a cumulative 4.0 GPA.
Daniel is a senior working on her master's degree in communication, while Murray graduated with a degree in marketing.
MIAA Academic Honor Roll members must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0. They must also have at least two terms of attendance at their current institution to be recognized.
Central Missouri Jennies softball academic honor roll members:
- Alexa Bradley
- Sarah Brown
- Ashlyn Cook
- Aubrey Daniel
- Amolee Hawkins
- Makenzie McAtee
- Brenlyn McCoy
- Brie Murray
- Taylor Nickel
- Lexi Parks
- Jessica Sader
- Gentry Wishard
The MIAA will announce academic awards for freshmen and newcomers at the end of the spring.
