With the conclusion of the 2019 NCAA womens soccer season last weekend in Pittsburgh, Penn., the United Soccer Coaches Association released its final rankings of the season.
The Jennies rank ninth on the list of the top-25 teams in Division II.
The 2019 MIAA Regular Season Champions finished their season in the sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament with an overall record of 19-3-1 and 10-0-1 in MIAA action. Central Missouri’s five-year streak of winning the Central Region Championship came to an end as Minnesota State defeated UCM 3-0 in the regional final.
The Jennies had two All-Americans in senior Allysa Gann and junior Makayla Toth. Toth was named a Second-Team Forward All-American honors from the United Soccer Coaches while Gann earned Third-Team Defensive All-American honors from the DII Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA). Gann and Toth joined Kelsey Mueller and Skylar Drum in earning United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region honors. Drum, Gann and Toth also joined Haley Freeman and Lindsey Johnson in receiving All-Central Region honors from the D2CCA.
Along with the All-American and All-Region awards, nine Jennies were honored by the MIAA for the performances in league play this season. Gann was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and Johnson was named the MIAA Goalkeeper of the Year. Toth, Freeman and Drum joined Gann and Johnson as first-team honorees while Kassie Newsom and Nayeli Gallo earned second-team recognition, Mueller and Macy Ruffalo were third-team selections, and Cassie Forcellini earned honorable mention recognition.
The 2019 National Champions Grand Valley State finished at the top of the rankings while the national runner-ups, Western Washington, rank second.
Flagler, Saint Rose and Minnesota State round out the top-5 ranked programs in Division II.
