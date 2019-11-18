The Central Missouri Jennies suffered their second defeat of the season in a 1-0 loss to Central Oklahoma in the MIAA Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 15.
After a scoreless first half, a free kick from Central Oklahoma's Taryn Kedzori connected with Monika McGee's head to score what would be the only goal of the match in the 73rd minute.
Central Oklahoma controlled the majority of possession throughout the entire 90 minutes, out shooting the Jennies 25-13.
Central Missouri had multiple chances at goal as the Jens put seven of their 13 shots on goal and finished with seven corners compared to UCO's four.
All-MIAA First-Teamers Makayla Toth and Allysa Gann led Central Missouri's attack with three shots each.
Toth record the team-high of two shots on goal.
Lindsey Johnson faced more shots in the goal than she has all season. The 2019 MIAA Goalkeeper of the Year recorded a season-high of 10 saves on 25 shots faced.
The Jennies loss is the first on the pitch at Jennies field since 2015.
The fourth-ranked, 17-2-1 Jennies will now await their NCAA Tournament fate. Central Missouri was ranked at the top of the Central Region entering this weekend. The automatic qualifiers from the MIAA, NSIC and GAC along with the next four highest ranked teams in the region will advance to the NCAA Tournament. If the Jennies remain ranked No. 1, they will host the NCAA Central Regional Tournament will be awarded a first-round bye. First and second rounds of the tournament are schedule for Friday, Nov. 22 - Sunday, Nov. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.