Jennies soccer earns No. 2 seed in Central Region, hosts first, second round games

Central Missouri womens soccer will host half of the Central Region tournament when play begins Friday, Nov. 22.
The Jennies were tabbed as the No. 2 seed in the region and will host No. 7 Southwestern Oklahoma State.
The Jennies (17-2-1) beat the Bulldogs 4-3 in the opening game of the season on Sept. 5.
Also on UCM’s side of the bracket is No. 3 seed Concordia - St. Paul, who takes on No. 6 seed Northeastern State.
Minnesota State earned the top spot in the region and an opening round bye.
No. 4 Augusanta and No. 5 Central Oklahoma will face off in the third opening round game.
Central Region seeding
No. 1 Minnesota State
No. 2 Central Missouri
No. 3 Concordia - St. Paul
No. 4 Augustana
No. 5 Central Oklahoma
No. 6 Northeastern State
No. 7 Southwestern Oklahoma State
