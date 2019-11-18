Jennies soccer earns No. 2 seed in Central Region, hosts first, second round games
Buy Now

Central Missouri freshman midfielder Nayeli Gallo goes up for a header against a Southwestern Oklahoma State defender in Jennies 4-3 win over the Bulldogs on Sept. 5.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

Central Missouri womens soccer will host half of the Central Region tournament when play begins Friday, Nov. 22.

The Jennies were tabbed as the No. 2 seed in the region and will host No. 7 Southwestern Oklahoma State.

The Jennies (17-2-1) beat the Bulldogs 4-3 in the opening game of the season on Sept. 5.

Also on UCM’s side of the bracket is No. 3 seed Concordia - St. Paul, who takes on No. 6 seed Northeastern State.

Minnesota State earned the top spot in the region and an opening round bye.

No. 4 Augusanta and No. 5 Central Oklahoma will face off in the third opening round game.

Central Region seeding

No. 1 Minnesota State

No. 2 Central Missouri

No. 3 Concordia - St. Paul

No. 4 Augustana

No. 5 Central Oklahoma

No. 6 Northeastern State

No. 7 Southwestern Oklahoma State

Sports Editor Randy Speer can be reached by emailing randy.speer@dsjnow.com, by calling (660) 747-8123 or on Twitter at @RandySpeer_DSJ.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.