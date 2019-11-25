Jennies shutout Concordia-St. Paul to reach sixth straight Central Region finals

WARRENSBURG - Jennies soccer continued its unprecedented run of postseason success on Sunday, Nov. 24, handling Concordia-St. Paul 2-0 in the Central Region semifinals to advance to it’s sixth straight regional title game.
“At some point it is going to end, but it’s pretty exciting to be back in that game with a chance to win another regional, six in a row,” Central Missouri coach Lewis Theobald said. “I can’t even say I dream about that because I never have. Really, right now we are just in the moment, so it’s just another game that we have to get ready for.”
Central Missouri got through the semifinals with a pair of first half goals.
The Jennies came out as the aggressor in the first half, getting two corner kicks in the first ten minutes of action.
“I think the last game refocused them a bit,” Theobald said.
UCM gave up the opening goal to Southwestern Oklahoma State University before scoring four-unanswered goals to move into the second round. With nearly half the starting line-up making their first postseason appearances, nerves were a factor in the opening round.
Central Missouri junior Makayla Toth gave the underclassmen some advice heading into Sunday’s game.
“We pretty much told them, from here it could be our seniors last game, so play for them,” Toth said. “It’s for them. This is one of our last games on this field and we don’t want to go out with a loss.”
Sophomore Kassie Newsom netted the eventual game-winner in the 12th minute, finishing off an assist by Nayeli Gallo in the upper left hand corner of the goal.
“We talked a lot yesterday that we need to start off we a lot of energy, a lot of intensity,” Central Missouri junior Makayla Toth said. “Just being the better team from the get go.”
Toth got in on the postseason scoring action in the 23rd minute, winning a one-on-one with the Golden Bears keeper to extend the Jennies lead to 2-0.
Freshman Emily Kramer provided the assist.
“It was good to see Kassie and Toth score in the run of play because they hadn’t scored in a while,” Theobald said.
Central Missouri took it’s 2-0 lead into the intermission. Toth nearly notched her second goal of the afternoon with a header inside the box off of a cross by Newsom in the 23rd minute, but the goal was waved off as the ball was ruled out of bounds on the baseline.
Concordia-St. Paul dictated the tempo in the second half, outshooting Central Missouri 3-1 and get twice as many corner kicks, 2-1, but never broke the shutout.
“I thought we played the first half really well,” Theobald said. “I thought we played well and then sometimes in these games when the intensity is going, we probably didn’t execute as well as I would have liked, but did enough to keep a clean sheet. “
Keeper Lindsey Johnson made four saves for her ninth shutout of the season.
Toth’s goal is her 18th of the season, moving her into sole possession of third most goals in a single-season by Jennie and two off of the all-time record held by Jada Scott.
Central Missouri will face top-seeded Minnesota State - Mankato at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 in Mankato, Minnesota for the Central Region championship and a spot in the Super Regional.
Toth had one more piece of advice for the younger members of the Jennies soccer team.
“We told them if you wanted a ring, it’s time to go get a ring,” Toth said.
